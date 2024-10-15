BREAKING: HBCU Basketball Classic Returns For Third Season
Austin, TX – Mark your calendars for November 8th and 9th, 2024, as the Austin Area Urban League presents the electrifying 3rd Annual HBCU Basketball Classic at the Austin Convention Center! This year promises to be bigger and bolder than ever, featuring the exhilarating Conference Challenge and the thrilling Battle of the Border! We're thrilled to announce our partnership with HBCU+, the premier platform for broadcasting the vibrant world of historically Black college and university (HBCU) sports and culture!
Get ready to witness an intense showdown in the Conference Challenge as powerhouse teams from the Red River Athletic Conference—Huston-Tillotson University Men & Women, Jarvis Christian University, and Paul Quinn College—face off against the newly minted HBCU Athletic Conference teams, including Wiley University and Philander Smith University. This 5-game series will showcase some of the most electrifying NAIA talent in the region!
But that's not all! Brace yourself for the Battle of the Border, where Texas pride clashes with Oklahoma grit in an epic rivalry game featuring Paul Quinn College (TX) vs. Langston University (OK). Expect heart-pounding moments and unforgettable plays as these teams vie for glory on the court!
Beyond the basketball action, we're rolling out the red carpet for students at our College and Career Fair, offering unparalleled access to educational resources and professional opportunities. This is more than just a game—it's a celebration of community, culture, and the incredible potential of HBCU students!
Mario Davis, Special Initiatives Manager at the Austin Area Urban League, says, "As we enter our third year, we are thrilled to elevate this experience even further! Partnering with HBCU+ allows us to amplify the incredible talent and culture of HBCUs to a national audience. With the addition of the Battle of the Border, we're ramping up the excitement, showcasing fierce competition and a commitment to our community."
Thanks to our collaboration with HBCU+, fans nationwide can tune in to witness all the action—from intense on-court battles to inspiring educational initiatives that define the HBCU Live Xperience.
Austin Area Urban League
Founded in 1977, the Austin Area Urban League is a powerhouse nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives in Central Texas. As one of over 90 affiliates of the National Urban League, we focus on empowering underserved communities through impactful programming in education, workforce development, health and wellness, housing, and advocacy.
For more information on how you can support our mission, visit www.aaul.org.
Urban Edge Network and HBCU+
Urban Edge Network is a trailblazer in amplifying diverse voices. HBCU+, as part of the UEN family, is an ad-supported network delivering round-the-clock access to live and on-demand HBCU sports, original shows, and inspiring content. Catch us on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, iOS, and Android.