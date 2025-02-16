What Can The Texas Southern Tigers Learn From Back-to-Back SWAC Losses?
HOUSTON - HBCU basketball is about "Learning and Developing" before the regular season ends. Texas Southern's current two-game skid could be exactly what the Lady Tigers need with five games remaining before the SWAC Tournament in Atlanta.
Nevertheless, the Tigers are tied for the SWAC lead with Jackson State and Southern at 11-2 in the conference. TSU must compensate for recent significant losses due to the point differential when teams are tied and the regular season series is split. Making the upcoming Jackson State game a "must-win scenario" for the Tigers.
Recall Coach Skeete's comments earlier this season, "We're just trying to put together good basketball, especially for your fans and you, and to stay in the hunt so you can get into the postseason. And we're really looking at this as a developmental stage. We want to play in the postseason. We want to be there."
Texas Southern's Louisiana-Two Step trip became maulings from the Southern's Lady Jaguars and Grambling's Lady Tigers.
- Southern 63, Texas Southern 53 (Feb. 13)
- Grambling State 71, Texas Southern 46 (Feb. 15)
The two losses were by 10 and 25 points to teams they defeated earlier in the season at home on Jan. 2 and Jan. 4.
What has changed for the Lady Tigers? Overconfidence? Complacency? Not adjusted to the road?
OFFENSE STAGNANT?
During the losses, Courlyn Loudermill's 12 points versus Southern and Alaysia Fantroy dropping 14 points against Grambling were the only two players in double figures in Coach Skeete's "FLUX" offense.
Shooting In The Losses (field, three-point range, free throws):
- vs. Southern: 37.2% (16 of 42) from the field; 0% (0 of 9) from beyond the arc; 72.4% (21 of 29) from the free throw line
- vs. Grambling: 29.6% (16 of 54) from the field; 12.5% (2-16) from beyond the arc; 54.5% (12-22) from the free throw line
The Tigers haven't been scoring well from the floor, and 2 of 25 from three-point range is below how they connected during the eleven-game winning streak. The bench production has dropped, as well as points in the paint.
Secondary scorers like Jaida Belton and Deivejon Harris faced fluctuations in production. Belton scored just 9 points against Southern after a 21-point performance days earlier this season.
Credit TSU's opponents for their defensive efforts by limiting the Tigers' inside presence and forcing tough outside shots from the perimeter.
BALL CONTROL
Turnovers have increased. Against Southern, TSU committed 27 turnovers compared to 8 by the Jags. Grambling forced 19 errors and only had 13. Hence, the Tigers are a minus 15 in the turnover battle, thus giving their opponent 15 extra possessions.
Texas Southern's ball-handling issues in critical moments have been a concern, although the team has often relied on their defense to bail them out this season. Against Southern and Grambling, this problem became even more evident.
You have to wonder if road fatigue and the emotional fatigue of now becoming the "hunted" is taking a toll on the Lady Tigers.
Almost every statistical category has fallen for the Texas Southern. Still, it's not time to panic but learn.
LATE-GAME EXECUTION
In the loss to Southern, TSU tied the game at 52-52 in the fourth quarter but faltered defensively, allowing an 11-1 run to close the game. It's what Texas Southern was doing to their conference foes; now the tables have turned.
UP NEXT
Despite the setbacks, Texas Southern remains a contender to be seeded high in the SWAC Tournament.
TSU returns for home cooking against UAPB on Thursday at 6:00 PM CT inside H&PE Arena. The Lady Tigers will host Mississippi Valley State at 3:00 PM CT on Saturday, Feb. 22, for a double-header with the men.
Can they win both games before meeting Alcorn State and Jackson State before returning to Texas for the season finale versus crosstown rival Prairie View in Prairie View, Texas, at 2 PM CT on Mar. 8?