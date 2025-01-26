Deion Sanders' Daughter Expands NIL Portfolio With Rihanna's Brand Partnership
Billionaire superstar and business woman, Rihanna, recently signed Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Deion Sanders, to a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal. Shelomi will be a brand ambassador for Rihanna's popular lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. The new partnership signifies a key milestone in Shelomi's expanding HBCU college athletic and influencer career.
Shelomi, the Alabama A&M guard, posted on her IG account, "Ready to start the New Year off strong in my @savagexfenty Running Hot romper and Supple Flex set #savagexambassador #FITTOBEYOU."
Impact on NIL Landscape
Shelomi's NIL portfolio valuation has grown over the past few years. Her brothers, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, have multi-million dollar valuations from their days at Jackson State and Colorado.
Her partnership with Savage X Fenty could enhance her valuation and create opportunities for future collaborations.
Shelomi's Social Media Influence
Becoming a brand ambassador is primarily based on your social media influence and marketability with followers. Currently, Shelomi's social media presence has climbed to 473,000 on Instagram.
She also has a great story, sharing how she monitors her Type 1 diabetes, plays college basketball for an HBCU, and is a Dad's girl. Shelomi appeals to brands that aim to connect with younger potential customers.
Could She Become A Rising Star In College Basketball?
Alabama A&M's new women's head basketball coach, Dawn Thornton, recruited Shelomi to Huntsville. Coach Prime wasn't happy about her entering the NCAA Transfer Portal without knowing where she would land.
Nonetheless, her decision to transfer to Alabama A&M will work out. She returns to an HBCU after spending one season as a reserve on Jackson State's bench for Coach Tomekia Reed. When Deion Sanders left JSU for the Colorado job, Shelomi followed him and her brothers to Boulder.
Any of Shelomi's success in basketball could increase her marketing efforts. As student-athletes capitalize on their brands for financial gain, she has enlisted one of the best social media marketers to observe her growth - Deion Sanders.