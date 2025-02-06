Former SWAC Championship Coach Praises Coach Skeete For Texas Southern's Win Streak
HOUSTON — An unbeaten conference does not have significance if "they'll lose the first game in the postseason," Coach Vernette Skeete noted after Texas Southern (10-10, 9-0 SWAC) dispatched Prairie View A&M (5-13, 2-7 SWAC).
Tuesday night was another matter. The Lady Tigers cruised to a 75-65 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff for a Tuesday night makeup game.
I believe she has prepared for this moment.- Tomekia Reed, UNC-Charlotte's Head Coach
During the offseason, Skeete and her coaching staff recruited well to add Aylasia Fantroy, who transferred from Ohio. Against the Lady Golden Lions, she had a game-high 24 points with seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal for TSU.
Fantroy's roommate, Jadia Belton, contributed 13 points with four rebounds, a block, and one steal. Belton has been impressive since returning after an early-season injury. On Saturday versus Prairie View, she led the team with 21 points.
THE TEAM
Skeete's "Flux" offense is effective, and her message in Year 3 is starting to resonate with the Lady Tigers. This year's TSU women's basketball team is not to be taken lightly.
Why? Because they are winning as a team, not just with Fantroy and Belton, but also with Courtlyn Loudermill, Aaliyah Henderson, Treasure Thompson, Daeja Holmes, and Tiana Mathis. In previous years, allowing points in the paint was a problem for TSU.
But this season, forward Deivejon Harris has established a strong presence inside, effectively controlling the space for the Tigers' defense. She's averaging 6.1 points and 1.3 assists. Yet, her 6.1 rebounds per contest is a differentiator for Coach Skeete.
In the process, Coach Vernette Skeete has led Texas Southern on a nine-game winning streak. The hot Lady Tigers are atop the current Southwestern Athletic Conference standings. Two games separate TSU from three teams at 7-2 — Alabama A&M, Southern, and Jackson State.
Achieving nine straight wins at any point in a season is difficult for teams. Still, a team develops confidence when it happens, and their opponents view them as formidable adversaries.
COACH REED SPEAKS
We asked UNC-Charlotte's head women's basketball coach, Tomekia Reed, for her perspective on Coach Skeete and the challenges of going undefeated in the SWAC, primarily since Reed has achieved this feat multiple times as a conference head coach.
"I believe she has prepared for this moment," Coach Tomekia Reed said of Coach Vernette Skeete. "I have always thought she was a good coach and knew she would get it going in due time. She now has a big target on her back. Her players can't get comfortable. They have to remain resilient and confident but not cocky. She has to remain humble and confident as well. Staying levelheaded is key."
Skeete is definitely humble. She's focused on being well-positioned in the SWAC seeding and having Texas Southern ready to handle postseason play. "We're really looking at this as developmental stages. We want to play in the postseason. We want to be there."
The Lady Tigers have a treacherous trek in the second half of their 2024-25 schedule, with five of nine games on the road. Their following five dates will be against Bethune-Cookman (Feb. 6), Florida A&M (Feb. 8), at Southern (Feb. 13), Grambling State (Feb. 15), and UAPB (Feb. 20).
They have gone from being the hunters to now being the hunted. The SWAC Tournament begins March 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Where will the Lady Tigers from Texas Southern be seeded?
We shall see.