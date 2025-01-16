HBCU Basketball: Bulldogs Stun Bison In A Nail-Biter Upset
The Bowie State (9-7, 1-3 CIAA) men's basketball team achieved a stunning upset defeating Howard (8-10,3-0 MEAC) by a score of 76-73 in front of 2,100 spectators at Burr Gymnasium.
The match was highly competitive as Warren Mouganda led the Bulldogs with 26 points, 8 rebounds, and a steal in the exciting crosstown HBCU showdown.
Justin Morrisey and Victory Noboya each contributed 12 points in the conquest over the Bison.
It's the second Bowie State win this season against an HBCU Division I program. The Bulldogs beat Hampton 73-71 in the exhibition game this past October.
Game Highlights
The game was exciting from start to finish, with both teams exchanging leads throughout the contest. Bowie State's resilience and determination after trailing by two points to Howard at halftime, 42-40.
The Bulldogs shot 46.88% from the floor in the first half but increased their efficiency to 53.57% in the second half. BSU knocked 50% of its shots, drained 45.8% of three-pointers, and hit 71.4% from the charity stripe.
The visitors scored 32 points in the paint and 21 points from turnovers, dominating Howard, who only recorded 22 paint points and 12 points off turnovers.
However, the Bison connected on 16 second-chance points in the evening. They stayed in the game by converting 17-of-27 foul shots compared to the Bulldogs' 5-of-7 for free throws.
Howard was highly effective, scoring 61.54% in the first period, but Bowie State's defense cooled off the Bison to hold to a 29.17% shooting rate before the final buzzer.
Freshman sensation Harper Blake tied the game at 73 with 14 seconds remaining in the match. With nearly 3 seconds left, Warren Mouganda buried a trey from the corner to give the Bulldogs a 76-73 advantage.
Blake was immediately fouled with 2 seconds left. He missed both free throws, and Mouganda grabbed the rebound for Bowie State to seal the win over Howard, 76-73.
Howard's Perspective
This loss was disappointing for Howard University, but it didn't affect their first-place standing in the MEAC at 3-0. The Bison will likely use this game as a learning experience and motivation for improvement as they continue their season.
Looking Ahead
The Bulldogs' upset of Howard will help boost the confidence of a struggling program at 1-3 in the CIAA. With more challenging matchups in the future, Bowie State faces tough competition in the conference's Northern Division, where Virginia State sits 10-4 overall and 5-0 in the CIAA.
You could point to this loss that would prompt Coach Blakeney and the Bison to do some soul-searching and make necessary adjustments for the upcoming games.
Up Next
The Howard Bison will host the Morehouse Maroon Tigers in Washington, D.C., for a 4:00 PM ET tip-off on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20.
Bowie State University travels to face a tough Lincoln University [PA] squad at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Jan. 18.
