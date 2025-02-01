HBCU Basketball Community Devastated By Coach Sammy Jackson's Homicide
The HBCU basketball community is devastated by the news of Samuel "Sammy" Jackson's death. Jackson was the former head men's basketball coach at Fort Valley State University (FVSU).
He was found dead in Atlanta on Jan. 29, 2025, shortly after being reported missing by his wife a few days prior.
The Atlanta Police Department (APD) has confirmed that his death is being investigated as a homicide, with evidence indicating he died from gunshot wounds.
Jackson, 59, had been missing since Jan. 27 while working an Uber Eats shift in Middle Georgia.
Jackson was last seen alive on Jan. 26 at a Dollar General in Warner Robins, Georgia, where security footage captured him around 10 PM ET.
Jill Jackson reported her husband was missing after receiving a suspicious text message from his phone at 2:15 AM ET on Jan. 27. The message asked, "Do you know my social security number?"
Police found his silver 2018 BMW abandoned in Bonaire, Georgia, with personal belongings scattered inside. Jackson's family helped the authorities to track his phone to Atlanta. Later, his body was discovered in a wooded area near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
Atlanta Police Department has a person of interest who allegedly ordered the Uber ride linked to Jackson's disappearance. Currently, murder charges have not been filed against the individual in question.
Coaching Legacy and Community Impact
Jackson coached at Fort Valley State from 2011 to 2018, leading the Wildcats to two Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championship appearances and a program-best 21-9 season in 2013–14.
He resigned in 2018 to address family matters but remained active in education as a coach in Bibb County schools.
Former colleagues and players praised his mentorship, with one calling him "a connector of people who spent his life helping others."
Before FVSU, Jackson served as head coach at Savannah State University (1999–2000) and held assistant roles at Alabama, Georgia Southern, and Alabama A&M.
A standout player at the University of Montevallo, he later played professionally in the Continental Basketball Association.
Jackson's passing has created a significant loss in the HBCU sports community. He was a person who was committed to the student-athletes and their development.
Updates will follow as new information emerges.