HBCU Basketball: Grambling State Trounces CBS Texas
Grambling State delivered a dominant performance on Monday afternoon, defeating Biblical Studies of Texas 100-55 at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. The Tigers (3-10) showcased their offensive efficiency and defensive prowess, while Biblical Studies (0-8) continued their search for their first win of the season.
P.J. Edwards led the Tigers with 21 points, shooting an impressive 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. Mikale Stevenson contributed a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Ernest Ross added 16 points, including three three-pointers. P.J. Eason controlled the glass, collecting 13 rebounds to go along with his 10 points. Grambling's bench also made a strong contribution with 22 points.
Corey Nickerson carried Biblical Studies, recording a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Frank Madubuku added 16 points, but the team struggled with efficiency, shooting just 33.3% from the field and 13.3% from three-point range.
Grambling took control early, outscoring Biblical Studies 42-26 in the first half behind 47.2% shooting and aggressive rebounding. The Tigers turned up the intensity in the second half, shooting 58.3% from the field and hitting 11 of their 17 three-point attempts to pull away decisively.
Defensively, the Tigers held Biblical Studies to just six points off turnovers and capitalized on their own opportunities, scoring 15 points off turnovers. Grambling also controlled the paint with 42 points inside and dominated the boards with a 49-31 rebounding advantage, including 11 offensive rebounds.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
- Grambling State shot 52.8% from the field and an impressive 56.0% from three-point range, while Biblical Studies hit 33.3% overall and 13.3% from beyond the arc.The
- Tigers controlled the boards with a 49-31 rebounding advantage, including 11 offensive rebounds that led to 18 second-chance points.
- Biblical Studies committed 10 turnovers, which Grambling converted into 15 points.
- Grambling's bench contributed 22 points, compared to five from Biblical Studies' reserves.
- The Tigers scored 16 fast-break points compared to 12 for Biblical Studies.
UP NEXT
Grambling State will open SWAC play on Saturday, January 4, as they travel to Prairie View, Texas, to take on Prairie View A&M University. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.