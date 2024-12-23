HBCU Basketball: Jamal 'Tall' Gibson Is SUNO's Double-Double Machine
NEW ORLEANS, LA — Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) men's basketball player Jamal "Tall" Gibson has been turning heads in NAIA basketball with his remarkable consistency on the court. In just 44 games for the Knights, Gibson has achieved 43 double-doubles, including an incredible streak of 42 consecutive games—a feat that underscores his dominance as a player.
Although the NAIA does not officially track double-doubles, Gibson's numbers have sparked discussions about his potential place in college basketball history. "I don't think a player anywhere in college history —NAIA or otherwise — has accomplished what Jamal has," one observer noted.
The Beginning of Self-Realization
For Gibson, the realization of his uniqueness didn't come immediately. "It hit me last year," he admitted during an interview. "I'd be like, 'Man, that's crazy,'" when thinking about his ability to regularly achieve double-doubles — seems effortless to him, but he's aware that what comes naturally to him is far from ordinary.
"I knew before they handed me any awards or anything. I just knew. Last year, it really hit me," he reflected.
The Lone Exception
Of the 44 games Gibson has played, there was only one—against Mobile in the second game of last season—where he fell short of a double-double by just two points. That single blemish serves more as a testament to his extraordinary consistency than a detractor from his accomplishments.
A Rare Talent
Gibson's achievements reflect not just his skill but also his work ethic and mentality. His consistent performance game after the game has made him a standout, not just within the SUNO community but across the NAIA landscape.
Coach Matthews recalls the moment he realized Gibson was extraordinary.
"I figured he was special. Before then, I knew he was good. I started hearing the talks about him before the season started, but it was during the game against UNO [University of New Orleans] that I knew he was different. He grabbed 19 rebounds that game and just dominated. It wasn't just the production; it was the way he approached the game. He wasn't timid; he just played with confidence."
Gibson's early challenges this season, including injuries, didn't hold him back. Despite missing time initially, he quickly began racking up double-doubles, a streak that has since become his trademark.
The Temptation to Transfer
At one point, Gibson was heavily courted by other schools offering better NIL opportunities and resources than SUNO. The allure of transferring was strong, and Gibson even verbally committed to a rival program, Dillard University, for a brief period. "It was a great opportunity," he admitted. "But even in the midst of that, I kept saying to myself, 'I can't leave SUNO.'"
Despite the potential benefits, Gibson ultimately chose not to sign with Dillard or any other school. "A verbal commitment is totally different from signing your scholarship and commitment papers," he explained. Instead of making a hasty decision, he took time to reflect, ultimately deciding to stay loyal to the program that gave him his start.
The Meaning of Loyalty
Following his decision to remain at SUNO, Gibson posted a simple but powerful message on social media: "Stay loyal to the ones who are loyal to you." For Gibson, this statement was deeply personal and tied to his respect for SUNO's head coach, James A. Matthews, III.
Jamal Gibson's loyalty to SUNO isn't just about his commitment to the school—it's deeply tied to his relationship with Matthews. Gibson credits Matthews with allowing him to shine when others might not have taken the chance.
"He went out of his way to give me a good opportunity," Gibson explained. "Another coach in the same spot probably wouldn't have done that. I had to stay loyal to my school because of him. Even when I was thinking about leaving, he let me think about it, and he kept telling me to do what's best for me and my kids. That meant a lot to me. I knew I had to stay because he made sure I knew this was about more than basketball."
Their bond has become one of mutual trust and understanding. "That's my dog," Gibson said. "We relate to each other. We're locked in for sure." It's clear that Coach Matthews played a significant role in shaping Gibson's decision to stay at SUNO and continue building his legacy.
"I had to stay loyal to the home team," Gibson said. "Coach Matthews believed in me from the start, and I couldn't just switch up on him like that. It wasn't about feeling like I was betraying anyone; it was about honoring the people and the program that gave me my foundation."
Gibson's decision reflects more than just his basketball aspirations—it highlights his sense of responsibility and gratitude. By choosing SUNO over potentially more lucrative options, he set an example for his teammates and the community.
"People might think it wasn't the best decision for me, but for me, it wasn't a bad decision at all," he said. "SUNO is where I started, and it's where I've grown. I couldn't walk away from that."
The relationship between Matthews and Gibson is built on mutual respect and accountability. "We fuss like father and son," Matthews said with a laugh. "But he knows I have his best interests at heart, and I know he has mine. That bond makes coaching him easy."
Ultimately, their shared goal is team success. "We're on the same page: it's all about winning. Jamal's leadership, his talent, and his willingness to grow are driving us forward. There's only one Jamal Gibson, and he's proving that every single game."
A New Level of Focus
Gibson's growth as a player has been evident this season, particularly in his improved passing and his attention to detail at the free-throw line. Early in the season, he recognized a flaw in his free-throw shooting and developed a new form through dedicated practice.
"By game seven, it clicked," Gibson said. "I went seven for nine in free throws that game, and it just kept improving. I worked on that form every practice, and it paid off. Now I've got the confidence to make those shots consistently."
This shift in focus has also translated to his overall game, as Gibson has become more of a team player. His passing has added a new dimension to his playstyle, making him an even greater threat on the court.
One standout performance this season came during SUNO's game against Stillman, where he scored a game-high 31 points and snatched a career-high 27 rebounds. Gibson's intensity on both ends of the court was unmatched, as he locked in defensively and dominated the boards.
"I took that game personally," Gibson said. "We watched Stillman play two games before, and their big man was going crazy—grabbing rebounds, dunking, embarrassing people. My teammates told me, 'That's who you've got to check.' So I locked in. I'd never played that much defense or been that serious in a game before."
The results spoke for themselves: 27 rebounds, 19 defensive ones, and an unmatched energy level that inspired his teammates.
"I was loud, talking to my teammates, telling them to get over screens, keeping the energy up," he said. "They fed off that energy. If I keep playing like that, nobody's beating us."
Gibson's ability to elevate his game against Division I schools further highlights his competitive spirit. "When I feel like you're a threat, I play differently," he explained. "Against D1 teams, the guards are bigger — 6-6, close to 200 pounds. But I still outperform them."
His performances against schools like Northwestern and Troy are proof of his adaptability and determination. "I dropped 31 against Northwestern last year, nearly 30 against Troy," he said. "When the competition is tougher, I rise to the occasion." If anyone thought those performances last year were "luck," they can think again.
On Friday, Tall dropped 18 points and gathered 11 boards against Northwestern, nearly leading a come-from-behind win against the D1 foe.
Despite his success against high-level competition, Gibson acknowledges a past tendency to play down to less challenging opponents. "This being regular for me is still crazy, but after the Stillman game, I'm 100% sure I'll never play down again," he said. "That tone I set in that game—that's how I'm playing every game moving forward."
While Gibson's numbers are undeniably impressive, his leadership growth has been equally noteworthy. Last season, Gibson primarily focused on playing his game. This year, he has embraced a more vocal role on the court, guiding his teammates and setting the tone.
"He's really taken the leadership role by the horns this year," Matthews noted. "He's stronger, more vocal, and more determined. He's evolved from someone who just played his game to someone who elevates the entire team.
"For someone with that level of talent, it's not about teaching him new skills—it's about enhancing his basketball IQ," Matthews explained. "He's already a special talent, but the focus now is on making smarter decisions: when to speed up, slow down, involve teammates, and take winning shots. This season, it's all about winning, not just dominating."
Fame and the Future
Life at SUNO has brought Gibson personal growth and widespread recognition. "I've become famous, literally—state to state, even in other countries," he said. "Everywhere I go, people recognize me. It's crazy, but it's also a good thing."
While Gibson has yet to secure major NIL deals, he remains optimistic about the opportunities ahead. "I've had interest from companies like energy drinks and water brands," he said. "I'm not sweating it, though. I know it'll come."
"Tall is special—his ability to take on challenges, his intensity, and his humility make him stand out. My expectation is simply for him to continue being himself and showing why he's different from everyone else," Matthews shared.
This sentiment reflects the coach's belief in Tall's unique approach to the game. Tall has acknowledged the increasing attention he garners from opposing teams, recognizing that every game must surpass the last. His self-awareness and commitment to never playing down to the competition have only fueled his evolution as a player.
Beyond his achievements, Tall's contributions extend to his teammates. His heightened level of play has boosted his production and elevated the performance of those around him.
"This year, with the new talent we've added, Tall has embraced a leadership role, creating opportunities for his teammates to shine while still dominating the court. It's been incredible to watch," the coach said.
Looking Ahead
As Jamal Gibson continues dominating the court, his story is about loyalty, perseverance, and self-awareness. In an era where external opportunities often sway athletes, Gibson's choice to stay at SUNO demonstrates that success is not only about stats or money—it's also about integrity and staying true to one's roots.
With his unwavering commitment to the Knights, Gibson's legacy at SUNO is already cemented. One thing is evident as he looks toward the future: wherever his journey takes him, he'll carry the values and lessons he's gained at SUNO.
As SUNO fans pack the gym to watch "Tall" dominate the boards and light up the scoreboard, the question isn't whether Gibson will continue to amaze but how high his star will rise.
Coach Matthews elaborated on Tall's growth, likening it to watching a child take their first steps. "It's pure joy—seeing him figure it out, execute, and lead in those close games we used to lose. It's a process, and watching the light click on for him and his teammates is the most rewarding part of coaching."
As Coach Matthews sums it up: "He's special. And what makes him truly remarkable is that he's still getting better."
With his unique skill, leadership, and determination, Gibson sets a new standard for greatness—one game and one double-double at a time. For now, Gibson is focused on doing what he does best—leading SUNO to victories and redefining what's possible in college basketball.
*Article written by Danielle R. Wright of Wright Relations for HBCU Legends | @DaniReneeW on X.com