HBCU Basketball: Maroon Tigers Drop SIAC East Clash To Edward Waters
Jacksonville, FL - The Morehouse Maroon Tigers came up just short in a pivotal SIAC East showdown, falling 70-66 to the Edward Waters Tigers on Saturday afternoon at the Adams-Jenkins Complex. The loss dealt a blow to Morehouse's bid to climb the standings, as they fall to fourth place, now 1.5 games behind first-place Edward Waters. Edward Waters entered the contest half a game behind first-place Clark-Atlanta, while Morehouse trailed Edward Waters by another half game.
FIRST HALF
Morehouse started the game with energy, quickly putting points on the board with Amahn Decker converting on an old-fashioned three-point play early. However, turnovers (11 in the first half) and cold shooting (11-of-34, 32.4%) plagued the Maroon Tigers, allowing Edward Waters to seize momentum.
Sincere Key and JerMontae Hill provided offensive sparks, with Key connecting on two three-pointers and Hill controlling the boards with 6 rebounds in the first 20 minutes. Despite these efforts, Edward Waters exploited Morehouse's defensive lapses, scoring 14 points in the paint and 13 fast-break points.
Morehouse's bench struggled to make an impact, contributing just 8 points compared to Edward Waters' 19. By halftime, Morehouse found themselves trailing 39-30, facing an uphill battle.
SECOND HALF
Morehouse regrouped in the second half and showed resilience. Cedric Taylor III led the charge, scoring 10 of his 14 points after the break, including crucial free throws that helped chip away at Edward Waters' lead. Decker recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, dominating the boards and giving Morehouse second-chance opportunities.
The Maroon Tigers tightened their defense, forcing Edward Waters into 11 second-half turnovers. Sincere Key added another three-pointer during a critical stretch, while Hill's driving layups brought Morehouse within striking distance.
Edward Waters led by as many as 12 points in the second half, but Morehouse clawed back behind the clutch shooting of Key and the inside presence of Decker. The Maroon Tigers out-rebounded Edward Waters 46-38, creating second-chance opportunities that kept them in contention.
However, inconsistent shooting continued to haunt Morehouse, particularly from the field (11-of-36, 30.6% in the second half). In the final minutes, a late three-pointer by Key brought Morehouse within four points, but Edward Waters' defense held firm, and Morehouse couldn't convert their last possessions into points, as Edward Waters sealed the victory at the free-throw line.
TEAM COMPARISON
Despite the defeat, Morehouse showed resilience throughout the contest, narrowing a nine-point halftime deficit and pushing Edward Waters to the brink in the final minutes.
- Bench Points: Edward Waters, 40; Morehouse, 10. Edward Waters' depth played a key role, as their bench contributed 40 points to Morehouse's 10.
- Rebounds: Edward Waters, 38; Morehouse, 46. Morehouse dominated the boards including 14 offensive rebounds that led to second-chance points.
- Turnovers: Edward Waters, 20; Morehouse, 18. Both teams struggled with turnovers, with Morehouse committing 18 and Edward Waters 20. However, Edward Waters was able to score 20 points off turnovers, compared to Morehouse's 16.
- Shooting Efficiency: Edward Waters shot 47.3% from the field compared to Morehouse's 31.4%, which proved to be a significant factor.
- Paint Presence: Edward Waters scored 30 points in the paint, while Morehouse managed 22.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
- : 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals.
- : 13 points, including 4 three-pointers, 1 rebound, 2 steals.
- : 13 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists.
- : 11 points, 10 rebounds (double-double).
- : 5 points, 5 assists.
Morehouse drops to fourth place in the SIAC East, a game and a half behind the new leader in the East, Edward Waters. Morehouse will step outside of conference play to face Howard in the annual MLK Basketball Classic in Washington, D.C. The game will tip off at 4PM ET and will be live streamed on ESPN+.
