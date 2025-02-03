HBCU Basketball Rivalry: Morehouse Defeats Clark Atlanta For AUC Bragging Rights In SIAC Battle
The Morehouse Maroon Tigers achieved an exciting 75-71 victory over the Clark Atlanta Panthers in Game 1 for the "Battle of the AUC' matchup. It was a crucial rivalry game in the SIAC that garnered national attention for the Division II HBCU programs.
The win improves Morehouse’s conference record to 7-5 and highlights impressive performances by Cedric Taylor III, who scored 26 points, and Jaden Gray, who contributed 14 points.
Morehouse Maroon Tigers vs. Clark Atlanta Panthers
Morehouse cruised into halftime with a 44-28 lead over Clark Atlanta. The Maroon Tigers scored a blazing 56.7% from the field and hit on 50% of their three-point shots. The Panthers trailed due to their scoring struggles after netting just 35.7% (10-for-28) in first-half field goals.
For the contest, Morehouse overall shooting of 50.8% edged Clark Atlanta’s 48.3%. The Panthers connected well from beyond the arc (47.6% 3PT vs. Morehouse’s 40.9%). The Maroon Tigers capitalized on second-chance opportunities, scoring 12 points off 9 offensive rebounds.
Clark Atlanta's bench totaled 26 points, Morehouse's reserves produced 20 points.
Top Performers
- Cedric Taylor III: 26 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Made 11-of-12 free throws
- Dre Watson: 12 points (6-6 FG), 5 rebounds, 1 block
- Amahn Decker: 11 points, 6 rebounds
First Half Notes
The Maroon Tigers set the tone early, storming out to a 44-28 halftime lead behind suffocating defense and efficient shooting. Morehouse opened the game with an 8-0 run, fueled by a pair of three-pointers from Jaden Gray and a transition layup by Cedric Taylor III. The Maroon Tigers' defense was stifling, forcing Clark Atlanta into early turnovers that translated into fast-break points.
Midway through the first half, Morehouse continued to apply pressure, extending their lead with a balanced offensive attack. Amahn Decker controlled the paint, adding crucial second-chance points, while Dre Watson provided an instant spark off the bench. Morehouse's perimeter shooting remained hot, with Gray and Taylor connecting from beyond the arc to keep Clark Atlanta from gaining momentum.
Defensively, Morehouse forced 11 first-half turnovers and converted them into 15 points. Their defensive rotations were sharp, limiting Clark Atlanta's inside presence while contesting perimeter shots effectively. Despite a brief scoring drought towards the end of the half, Morehouse maintained its lead through disciplined play and strong rebounding from Watson and Decker.
By halftime, the Maroon Tigers had out-shot the Panthers 57% to 36%, with a 41% success rate from three-point range compared to Clark Atlanta's 31%.
Second Half Notes
Clark Atlanta, unwilling to go down without a fight, emerged from halftime with renewed energy. The Panthers went on an 8-2 run early in the second half, led by Jalen Williams' aggressive drives to the basket. Morehouse momentarily struggled to match the intensity, committing a series of turnovers that allowed Clark Atlanta to creep back into the contest.
With the lead dwindling, Morehouse turned to Cedric Taylor III, who drilled a timely three-pointer to stop the bleeding. Shortly after, Dre Watson continued his perfect shooting night, finishing a tough layup through contact to extend the lead back to double digits. On the defensive end, JerMontae Hill and Brandon Peters delivered key stops, forcing Clark Atlanta into tough contested jumpers.
Clark Atlanta kept applying pressure, hitting back-to-back three-pointers to bring the game within six points with under five minutes remaining. Morehouse responded with a crucial defensive stand, forcing a shot clock violation. Amahn Decker then converted a put-back layup, and Taylor iced the game at the free-throw line, hitting consecutive attempts in the final minute to secure the win.
What's Next For The Maroon Tigers
With the victory, Morehouse inches closer to a top-three spot in the SIAC-East, gaining momentum for the final stretch of the season. The Maroon Tigers will look to build on this impressive performance as they face another critical match-up next Monday. The Maroon Tigers will look to avenge an earlier loss, this season, against Savannah State. The Tigers will come to Forbes Arena for Greek Night. Tip off is a 7PM.