HBCU Basketball's National Players Of The Week (Jan. 13-18 - Conference Games)

Two Southwestern Athletic Conference players earned the HBCU Basketball's National Players of the Week from HBCU Legends.

In this story:

HOUSTON - HBCU Legends has announced the Men's and Women's HBCU Basketball National Players of the Week based on their statistical performance and impact on their teams and conferences for the week of January 13-18.

Tanahj Pettway (Prairie View A&M and Asiane Nicholson (Bethune-Cookman) had outstanding efforts during SWAC games. The Panthers guard averaged over 30 PPG and Nicholson recorded two double-doubles in very competitive games.

Here's a look at their achievements for the third week of HBCU conference basketball action:

Men's National Player of the Week (Jan. 13-18)

TANAHJ PETTWAY
TANAHJ PETTWAY / CREDIT: PVAMU ATHLETICS

TANAHJ PETTWAY - PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

Tanahj Pettway, the point guard for Prairie View A&M, had an impressive performance in the two games played between January 13, 2025, and January 18, 2025.

Pettway's Game Performances:

  1. On January 13, 2025, against UAPB, Pettway scored 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
  2. On January 18, 2025, against Jackson State University, Pettway scored 31 points.

Pettway's Statistical Averages:

  • Points: 32.0 points per game
  • Rebounds: 6.5 rebounds per game
HBCU Women's National Player of the Week (Jan. 13-18)

ASIANAE NICHOLSON - BCU
ASIANAE NICHOLSON - BCU / CREDIT: BCU ATHLETICS

Asianae Nicholson of Bethune-Cookman averaged double-doubles for two games played between January 13, 2025, and January 18, 2025.

Nicholson's Game Performances:

January 13, 2025 vs UAPB: 17 points, 12 rebounds
January 18, 2025 vs Mississippi Valley State: 19 points, 18 rebounds

Nicholson's Statistical Averages:

  • Points: 18.0 points per game
  • Rebounds: 15.0 rebounds per game

ICYMI: DEION SANDERS SURPRISES SHELOMI

Deion Sanders loves his kids! Saturday night, he made a surprise visit to Alabama A&M University to watch his daughter, Shelomi, and the Lady Bulldogs defeat Alabama State University, 54-47, at Event Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Coach Prime posted: "Surprised my Babygirl @shelomisanders yesterday at Alabama A&M! It was epic and they won. The HBCU atmosphere was all that. Dr. Bryant thank u helping me make yesterday happen for my baby! Love all y’all that showed me love. God bless. #CoachPrime"

Shelomi Sanders is one of the reserve guards for AAMU. She contributed seven minutes of play, recording one assist and one steal in the Bulldogs' victory over the Hornets. The Dallas native averages 6 points, 15 minutes.

Sanders left the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball program after transferring from Jackson State to join her father and brothers, Shedeur and Shilo.  

Published |Modified
