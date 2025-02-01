HBCU Legends

HBCU Basketball Week 5: Conference Games Schedule & Scoreboard

HBCU basketball's Week 5 conference scores in the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC, OVC, NAIA, and CAA.

WEEK 5 - HBCU BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 2025
HOUSTON - HBCU basketball's conference scores in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA, NAIA and Independents for Week 5 of 2025.

SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference)

Men's Games

  • Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern – 2:30 PM @ H&PE Arena, Houston, TX 
  • Jackson State vs. Grambling – 4:30 PM @ Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center, Grambling, LA 
  • Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman – 4:30 PM @ Moore Gymnasium, Daytona Beach, FL 
  • Alcorn State vs. Southern – 5:00 PM @ F.G. Clark Activity Center, Baton Rouge, LA 
  • Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M – 5:00 PM @ Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, FL 
  • Mississippi Valley State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 5:30 PM @ H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, AR 

Women's Games

  • Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern – 12:00 PM (HBCU GO broadcast) 
  • Alcorn State vs. Southern – 5:00 PM @ F.G. Clark Activity Center, Baton Rouge, LA 

*SWAC Games on Central Standard Time

MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)

Men's Games

  • Coppin State vs. Delaware State – 4:30 PM @ Physical Education Complex, Baltimore, MD 
  • Howard vs. Hampton – 3:00 PM @ Burr Gymnasium, Washington, DC 
  • Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State – 4:30 PM @ Joseph G. Echols Hall, Norfolk, VA 

Women's Games

  • Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State – 2:00 PM @ Joseph G. Echols Hall, Norfolk, VA 
  • Maryland Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State – 4:00 PM @ Hill Field House, Baltimore, MD 

*MEAC Games on Eastern Standard Time

CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association)

Men's Games

  • Bluefield State at Bowie State - 4:00 P.M. (Bowie, MD)
  • Virginia State at Elizabeth City State - 4:00 P.M. (Elizabeth City, NC)
  • Winston-Salem State at Livingstone - 4:00 P.M. (Salisbury, NC)
  • Lincoln (PA) at Virginia Union - 4:00 P.M. (Richmond, VA)
  • Claflin at Shaw - 4:00 P.M. @ CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD 

Women's Games

  • Bluefield State at Bowie State - 2:00 P.M. (Bowie, MD / Conf.)
  • Virginia State at Elizabeth City State - 2:00 P.M. (Elizabeth City, NC / Conf.)
  • Winston-Salem State at Livingstone - 2:00 P.M. (Salisbury, NC / Conf.)
  • Lincoln (PA) at Virginia Union - 2:00 P.M. (Richmond, VA / Conf.)
  • Claflin at Shaw - 2:00 P.M. (Raleigh, N.C. / Conf.) @ CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD


*CIAA Games on Eastern Standard Time

SIAC (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference)

Men's Games

  • Fort Valley State at Albany State - 12:00 AM (Albany, Georgia)
  • Morehouse at Clark Atlanta - 2:00 PM (Atlanta, GA)
  • Edward Waters at Savannah State - 4:00 PM (Savannah, Ga.) - 4:00 PM @ Tiger Arena, Savannah, GA 
  • Lane at Miles - 4:00 PM (Birmingham, AL) - 4:00 PM @ Knox-Winters Arena, Birmingham, AL 
  • Central State at Kentucky State - 4:00 PM (Frankfort, KY)
  • Benedict at Allen - 4:00 PM (Columbia, SC)
  • Tuskegee at Spring Hill College - 5:20 PM (Mobile, Ala.) - @ Arthur R. Outlaw Recreation Center, Mobile, AL
  • LeMoyne-Owen at Rust - 8:30 PM (Holly Springs, Mississippi)

Women's Games

  • Fort Valley State at Albany State - 12:00 AM (Albany, Georgia)
  • Central State at Kentucky State - 2:00 PM (Frankfort, KY)
  • Benedict at Allen - 2:00 PM (Columbia, SC)
  • Lane at Miles - 2:00 PM (Birmingham, AL)
  • Edward Waters at Savannah State - 2:00 PM (Savannah, GA)
  • Tuskegee at Spring Hill College - 3:00 PM (Mobile, Ala.)
  • LeMoyne-Owen at Rust - 6:30 PM (Holly Springs, Mississippi)
  • Lane at Talladega College - 4:00 PM (Talladega, AL) | Feb. 2, 2025

Broadcast Highlights

  • HBCU GO will air Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern (SWAC) as a doubleheader (women’s at 1:00 PM ET, men’s at 3:30 PM ET) .
  • ESPN+ will stream select MEAC and SIAC games 

HBCU BASKETBALL BIG SCOREBOARD FOR WEEK 4 - CONFERENCE PLAY

MEN'S HBCU BASKETBALL GAMES

SWAC

  • Grambling defeats Mississippi Valley State 65-54
  • Southern defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 83-67
  • Texas Southern defeats Alabama A&M 82-78
  • Florida A&M defeats Alcorn State 65-64
  • Alabama State defeats Prairie View A&M 66-63
  • Jackson State defeats Bethune-Cookman 86-81

MEAC

  • Morgan State defeats Coppin State 80-64
  • Norfolk State defeats Howard 92-75
  • North Carolina Central defeats South Carolina State 82-77
  • Delaware State defeats Maryland-Eastern Shore 73-66

CAA

  • Wilmington defeats Hampton 83-62
  • Stony Brook defeats North Carolina A&T 89-74

SIAC

  • Spring Hill defeats Lane College 76-65
  • Miles defeats Tuskegee 67-44
  • Fort Valley State defeats Morehouse 58-57
  • Albany State defeats Clark Atlanta 68-64

CIAA

  • Fayetteville State defeats Claflin 62-55
  • Virginia Union defeats Bluefield State 80-54
  • Bowie State defeats Elizabeth City State 62-52
  • Virginia State defeats Lincoln (PA) 71-55

WOMEN'S HBCU BASKETBALL RESULTS

SWAC

  • Grambling defeats Mississippi Valley State 69-62
  • Southern defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52-36
  • Texas Southern defeats Alabama A&M 75-65
  • Jackson State defeats Bethune-Cookman 64-47
  • Alcorn State defeats Florida A&M 75-72
  • Prairie View A&M defeats Alabama State 62-52

MEAC

  • Norfolk State defeats Howard 69-53
  • Coppin State defeats Morgan State 61-56

CIAA

  • Fayetteville State defeats Johnson C. Smith 77-62
  • Bluefield State defeats Virginia University of Lynchburg 91-64
  • St. Andrews defeats Winston-Salem State 50-45
  • Virginia State defeats West Virginia State 90-65

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

