HBCU Basketball Week 5: Conference Games Schedule & Scoreboard
HBCU basketball's Week 5 conference scores in the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC, OVC, NAIA, and CAA.
HOUSTON - HBCU basketball's conference scores in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA, NAIA and Independents for Week 5 of 2025.
SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference)
Men's Games
- Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern – 2:30 PM @ H&PE Arena, Houston, TX
- Jackson State vs. Grambling – 4:30 PM @ Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center, Grambling, LA
- Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman – 4:30 PM @ Moore Gymnasium, Daytona Beach, FL
- Alcorn State vs. Southern – 5:00 PM @ F.G. Clark Activity Center, Baton Rouge, LA
- Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M – 5:00 PM @ Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, FL
- Mississippi Valley State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 5:30 PM @ H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, AR
Women's Games
- Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern – 12:00 PM (HBCU GO broadcast)
- Alcorn State vs. Southern – 5:00 PM @ F.G. Clark Activity Center, Baton Rouge, LA
*SWAC Games on Central Standard Time
MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)
Men's Games
- Coppin State vs. Delaware State – 4:30 PM @ Physical Education Complex, Baltimore, MD
- Howard vs. Hampton – 3:00 PM @ Burr Gymnasium, Washington, DC
- Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State – 4:30 PM @ Joseph G. Echols Hall, Norfolk, VA
Women's Games
- Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State – 2:00 PM @ Joseph G. Echols Hall, Norfolk, VA
- Maryland Eastern Shore vs. Morgan State – 4:00 PM @ Hill Field House, Baltimore, MD
*MEAC Games on Eastern Standard Time
CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association)
Men's Games
- Bluefield State at Bowie State - 4:00 P.M. (Bowie, MD)
- Virginia State at Elizabeth City State - 4:00 P.M. (Elizabeth City, NC)
- Winston-Salem State at Livingstone - 4:00 P.M. (Salisbury, NC)
- Lincoln (PA) at Virginia Union - 4:00 P.M. (Richmond, VA)
- Claflin at Shaw - 4:00 P.M. @ CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD
Women's Games
- Bluefield State at Bowie State - 2:00 P.M. (Bowie, MD / Conf.)
- Virginia State at Elizabeth City State - 2:00 P.M. (Elizabeth City, NC / Conf.)
- Winston-Salem State at Livingstone - 2:00 P.M. (Salisbury, NC / Conf.)
- Lincoln (PA) at Virginia Union - 2:00 P.M. (Richmond, VA / Conf.)
- Claflin at Shaw - 2:00 P.M. (Raleigh, N.C. / Conf.) @ CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD
*CIAA Games on Eastern Standard Time
SIAC (Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference)
Men's Games
- Fort Valley State at Albany State - 12:00 AM (Albany, Georgia)
- Morehouse at Clark Atlanta - 2:00 PM (Atlanta, GA)
- Edward Waters at Savannah State - 4:00 PM (Savannah, Ga.) - 4:00 PM @ Tiger Arena, Savannah, GA
- Lane at Miles - 4:00 PM (Birmingham, AL) - 4:00 PM @ Knox-Winters Arena, Birmingham, AL
- Central State at Kentucky State - 4:00 PM (Frankfort, KY)
- Benedict at Allen - 4:00 PM (Columbia, SC)
- Tuskegee at Spring Hill College - 5:20 PM (Mobile, Ala.) - @ Arthur R. Outlaw Recreation Center, Mobile, AL
- LeMoyne-Owen at Rust - 8:30 PM (Holly Springs, Mississippi)
Women's Games
- Fort Valley State at Albany State - 12:00 AM (Albany, Georgia)
- Central State at Kentucky State - 2:00 PM (Frankfort, KY)
- Benedict at Allen - 2:00 PM (Columbia, SC)
- Lane at Miles - 2:00 PM (Birmingham, AL)
- Edward Waters at Savannah State - 2:00 PM (Savannah, GA)
- Tuskegee at Spring Hill College - 3:00 PM (Mobile, Ala.)
- LeMoyne-Owen at Rust - 6:30 PM (Holly Springs, Mississippi)
- Lane at Talladega College - 4:00 PM (Talladega, AL) | Feb. 2, 2025
Broadcast Highlights
- HBCU GO will air Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern (SWAC) as a doubleheader (women’s at 1:00 PM ET, men’s at 3:30 PM ET) .
- ESPN+ will stream select MEAC and SIAC games
HBCU BASKETBALL BIG SCOREBOARD FOR WEEK 4 - CONFERENCE PLAY
MEN'S HBCU BASKETBALL GAMES
SWAC
- Grambling defeats Mississippi Valley State 65-54
- Southern defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 83-67
- Texas Southern defeats Alabama A&M 82-78
- Florida A&M defeats Alcorn State 65-64
- Alabama State defeats Prairie View A&M 66-63
- Jackson State defeats Bethune-Cookman 86-81
MEAC
- Morgan State defeats Coppin State 80-64
- Norfolk State defeats Howard 92-75
- North Carolina Central defeats South Carolina State 82-77
- Delaware State defeats Maryland-Eastern Shore 73-66
CAA
- Wilmington defeats Hampton 83-62
- Stony Brook defeats North Carolina A&T 89-74
SIAC
- Spring Hill defeats Lane College 76-65
- Miles defeats Tuskegee 67-44
- Fort Valley State defeats Morehouse 58-57
- Albany State defeats Clark Atlanta 68-64
CIAA
- Fayetteville State defeats Claflin 62-55
- Virginia Union defeats Bluefield State 80-54
- Bowie State defeats Elizabeth City State 62-52
- Virginia State defeats Lincoln (PA) 71-55
WOMEN'S HBCU BASKETBALL RESULTS
SWAC
- Grambling defeats Mississippi Valley State 69-62
- Southern defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52-36
- Texas Southern defeats Alabama A&M 75-65
- Jackson State defeats Bethune-Cookman 64-47
- Alcorn State defeats Florida A&M 75-72
- Prairie View A&M defeats Alabama State 62-52
MEAC
- Norfolk State defeats Howard 69-53
- Coppin State defeats Morgan State 61-56
CIAA
- Fayetteville State defeats Johnson C. Smith 77-62
- Bluefield State defeats Virginia University of Lynchburg 91-64
- St. Andrews defeats Winston-Salem State 50-45
- Virginia State defeats West Virginia State 90-65
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST
