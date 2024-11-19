HBCU Hoops: MEAC Slightly Outperforming SWAC In Women's Basketball - NOV. 18
HOUSTON - The first few weeks of HBCU Basketball is typically filled with non-conference games for the men and women programs. Based on the Stats Perform data provided to HBCU Legends for Division I Women's Basketball (WBB) conferences through Nov. 18, 2024, here's an analysis of the SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) and MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) teams:
Offensive Performance
Both conferences are struggling offensively compared to other Division I conferences:
- SWAC: 60.6 points per game (26th out of 31 conferences)
- MEAC: 56.8 points per game (30th out of 31 conferences)
This indicates that both conferences are among the lowest-scoring in Division I women's basketball, with the MEAC particularly needing help to put points on the board.
Defensive Performance
The defensive numbers show a significant disparity between the two conferences:
- SWAC: 73.3 points allowed per game (31st out of 31 conferences)
- MEAC: 66.8 points allowed per game (21st out of 31 conferences)
The SWAC is the worst defensive conference in Division I, while the MEAC is performing slightly better, ranking defensively in the middle of the pack.
Scoring Margin
In non-conference games, both conferences are struggling significantly:
- SWAC: -12.7 average scoring margin (30th out of 31 conferences)
- MEAC: -10.0 average scoring margin (27th out of 31 conferences)
These negative margins indicate that both conferences are losing their non-conference games substantially, with the SWAC faring slightly worse than the MEAC.
Individual Performances
20-point games:
SWAC: 11 (0.9 per team)
MEAC: 14 (1.8 per team)
The MEAC is producing more high-scoring individual performances than the SWAC.
30-point games:
SWAC: 0
MEAC: 2 (0.3 per team)
The MEAC has had two 30-point performances, while the SWAC has had none.
Double-doubles:
SWAC: 8 (0.7 per team)
MEAC: 8 (1.0 per team)
Both conferences have the same number of double-doubles, but the MEAC has achieved this with fewer teams, indicating a higher rate of well-rounded individual performances.
National Recognition
Neither conference has had any teams ranked in the AP Top 25, Top 10, or Top 5, which is consistent with their overall performance metrics.
Conclusion
The SWAC and MEAC are struggling in the 2024-25 season, particularly in non-conference play. The MEAC performs better overall, with a less severe scoring deficit and more individual standout performances. However, both conferences rank near the bottom in most statistical categories among Division I conferences, suggesting they face significant challenges competing against teams from other conferences.
*Data provided by Stats Perform to HBCU Legends for the report.