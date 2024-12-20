HBCUAC 2025 Hope Credit Union Basketball Championship Tickets Available
The HBCU Athletic Conference announced that the 2025 Hope Credit Union Basketball Championship tickets are now on sale.
Tickets can be purchased through the HBCUAC Basketball Tournament Central. Options include Day Passes and an All-Tournament Pass. Fans also have the option to buy VIP seating, which features chairback seating at midcourt — children who are preschool age and under can enter for free.
Student tickets for Grades K-12 are $5 and are available at the door only with a valid student ID. The Championship returns to Title Town for the second year. Stillman College's Birthright Alumni Hall will host all the conferences' games.
The announcement comes with the launch of the Basketball Tournament Central, which provides online ticket purchase access, bracket information, and Tuscaloosa tourist information. From attending the games to hopping around town for a bite to eat, fans can access what they're looking for through Tournament Central.
"We look forward to returning to Tuscaloosa for this year's championship," HBCUAC Commissioner Kiki Baker Barnes, PhD said. "We are planning some exciting events for the community and all our fans, so we hope everyone will get their tickets early."
The 2025 Hope Credit Union Basketball Championship features men's and women's teams from all 13 HBCUAC member schools, including host school Stillman, which joined the conference on July 1, 2024.
"Visit Tuscaloosa partnering with us to host the championship at our member school, Stillman, is a great touch to an already exciting week," Baker Barnes stated. "The atmosphere is electric and now that Stillman is in the conference, we expect an even more exciting week of play."