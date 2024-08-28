HBCUAC Basketball Championship Will Tip-Off In Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa, AL – Visit Tuscaloosa has been awarded the bid to host the HBCU Athletic Conference Hope Credit Union Men's and Women's Basketball Championships for the next two years, the conference office recently announced. The tournament will be held at Stillman College's Birthright Alumni Hall with a six-day schedule of play from February 25 to March 2, 2025, and from February 24 to March 1, 2026.
"Visit Tuscaloosa and Stillman College have been great partners and have helped elevate the championship experience for our men's and women's basketball tournaments," said HBCUAC Commissioner Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes. "Strategic partnerships like the one with Visit Tuscaloosa are critical to enhancing our brand, and having Stillman as the venue and member of our conference brings more awareness to the place 'Where Winners Thrive.'"
Building on the success of the 2024 tournament, which marked the inaugural year of this partnership, the event has already proven to be a significant boost for the local economy, generating approximately $750,000 in economic impact. With the addition of three new schools to the conference, including Stillman College as the host, the tournament will feature 13 institutions in 24 total games during the six days. The impact is projected to approach $1 million in the upcoming years.
"Tuscaloosa is honored to continue our partnership with the HBCU Athletic Conference," said Kelsey Rush, President & CEO of Visit Tuscaloosa. "While hosting this first-class championship experience will bring economic benefits to our community, it also aligns with our desire to partner with local organizations and institutions such as Stillman College to showcase our dynamic community."
The decision to award the bid to Tuscaloosa reflects the city's dedication to fostering a welcoming and vibrant environment for athletes, fans, and visitors alike. The Birthright Alumni Hall at Stillman College provides an excellent venue for high-caliber competition at the championships.
"After successfully hosting the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Basketball Championships in 2024, we are excited to extend our host bid and now be able to showcase our Stillman Tigers in the event as first-year members of the newly branded HBCU Athletic Conference," said Terrance Whittle, Stillman College director of athletics. "Our community thrives on events that bring people together, and we are committed to offering an outstanding experience for all participants and spectators. We invite the Tuscaloosa community and West Alabama to join us in Birthright Alumni Hall throughout the tournament to experience a full week of competitive basketball."
Visit Tuscaloosa is working closely with Stillman College and other local partners to ensure that the 2025 and 2026 championships will be memorable and impactful. The collaboration aims to showcase Tuscaloosa's hospitality, enhance the visibility of HBCU athletics, and create lasting positive experiences for everyone involved. Community members wishing to volunteer or businesses looking to support can reach out to Visit Tuscaloosa at (205) 391-9200 or info@visittuscaloosa.com.
SCHEDULE OF PLAY
Tuesday, February 25 (Opening Round)
Game 1, 12 p.m. | Women #4 vs. #13
Game 2, 2 p.m. | Men #4 vs. #13
Game 3, 4 p.m. | Women #5 vs. #12
Game 4, 6 p.m. | Men #5 vs. #12
Wednesday, February 26 (Opening Round)
Game 5, 12 p.m. | Women #6 vs. #11
Game 6, 2 p.m. | Men #6 vs. #11
Game 7, 4 p.m. | Women #7 vs. #10
Game 8, 6 p.m. | Men #7 vs. #10
Thursday, February 28 (Opening Round)
Game 9, 12 p.m. | Women #8 vs. #9
Game 10, 2 p.m. | Men #8 vs. #9
Game 11, 4 p.m. | Women Game 1 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner
Game 12, 6 p.m. | Men Game 2 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner
Friday, February 28 (Quarterfinals)
Game 13, 10 a.m. | Women #1 vs. Game 9 Winner
Game 14, 12 p.m. | Men #1 vs. Game 10 Winner
Game 15, 2 p.m. | Women #2 vs. Game 7 Winner
Game 16, 4 p.m. | Men #2 vs. Game 8 Winner
Game 17, 6 p.m. | Women #3 vs. Game 5 Winner
Game 18, 8 p.m. | Men #3 vs. Game 6 Winner
Saturday, March 1 (Semifinals)
Women's Games
1 p.m. | Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner
3 p.m. | Game 15 Winner vs. Game 17 Winner
Men's Games
5 p.m. | Game 12 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner
7 p.m. | Game 16 Winner vs. Game 18 Winner