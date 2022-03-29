Jackson State's Williams-Holliday and Rogan Excel at Pro Day

Jackson State had two of its women's basketball athletes to participate in a significant event that went under the radar.

On Monday, Jackson State had two of its women's basketball athletes participate in a significant event that went under the radar. The 2022 Driven Elite Pro Day was held at Duncanville Fieldhouse in Duncanville, TX.

JSU Williams-Holiday and Rogan at Pro Day

Jackson State University Lady Tigers had two Players of the Year showcasing their talent at the 2022 Driven Elite Women's Pro Day. Coach Brian Adams, Director of Player Development, reports that Ameysha Williams-Holliday and Daysha Rogan performed well. Williams-Holliday and Rogan's stock in the upcoming WNBA draft is rising.

Adams described Williams-Holliday "elite," Rogan's speed, shooting, and defensive skills were on full display before WNBA and FIBA/European league certified scouts.

Former LSU great and NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf helped provide court instruction for the young ladies.

If you have inquiries, contact Coach Adams at drivenelitebball@gmail.com.

Williams-Holliday and Rogan

Ameysha Williams-Holliday

"Anchored JSU to 60 wins in three seasons, including 48-3 in SWAC games, 21 consecutive wins entering 2022 NCAA Tournament, and current 29-game home court winning streak (second-longest in the country)...won three straight conference regular-season titles, two straight conference tournament titles, and earned two consecutive NCAA appearances...three-time First-team All-SWAC selection, three-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, and won Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors in same season (2021-22)...averaged 16.1 points and 11.2 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game...scored in double-figures 71 times (including final 39 consecutive games), 53 10+ rebound games, 52 double-doubles (including two 20-20 games), and 60 games of 2+ blocks." ~ JSU Athletics

Dayzsha Rogan's Career

"Anchored JSU to 60 wins in three seasons, including 48-3 in SWAC games, 21 consecutive wins entering 2022 NCAA Tournament, and current 29-game home court winning streak (second-longest in the country)...won three straight conference regular-season titles, two straight conference tournament titles, and earned two consecutive NCAA appearances...three-time All-SWAC selection, SWAC Player of the Year (2021), and two-time SWAC Tournament MVP (2021, 2022)...averaged 14.4 points, 2.0 assists, and 2.1 steals." ~ JSU Athletics

