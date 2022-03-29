Skip to main content

Jackson State's Williams-Holliday and Rogan Excel at Pro Day

Jackson State had two of its women's basketball athletes to participate in a significant event that went under the radar.

On Monday, Jackson State had two of its women's basketball athletes participate in a significant event that went under the radar. The 2022 Driven Elite Pro Day was held at Duncanville Fieldhouse in Duncanville, TX.

JSU Williams-Holiday and Rogan at Pro Day

Jackson State University Lady Tigers had two Players of the Year showcasing their talent at the 2022 Driven Elite Women's Pro Day. Coach Brian Adams, Director of Player Development, reports that Ameysha Williams-Holliday and Daysha Rogan performed well. Williams-Holliday and Rogan's stock in the upcoming WNBA draft is rising. 

Adams described Williams-Holliday "elite," Rogan's speed, shooting, and defensive skills were on full display before WNBA and FIBA/European league certified scouts.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Former LSU great and NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf helped provide court instruction for the young ladies.

If you have inquiries, contact Coach Adams at drivenelitebball@gmail.com

Williams-Holliday and Rogan

Ameshya Williams-Holliday
Rogan

Ameysha Williams-Holliday

"Anchored JSU to 60 wins in three seasons, including 48-3 in SWAC games, 21 consecutive wins entering 2022 NCAA Tournament, and current 29-game home court winning streak (second-longest in the country)...won three straight conference regular-season titles, two straight conference tournament titles, and earned two consecutive NCAA appearances...three-time First-team All-SWAC selection, three-time SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, and won Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors in same season (2021-22)...averaged 16.1 points and 11.2 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game...scored in double-figures 71 times (including final 39 consecutive games), 53 10+ rebound games, 52 double-doubles (including two 20-20 games), and 60 games of 2+ blocks."  ~ JSU Athletics

Dayzsha Rogan's Career

"Anchored JSU to 60 wins in three seasons, including 48-3 in SWAC games, 21 consecutive wins entering 2022 NCAA Tournament, and current 29-game home court winning streak (second-longest in the country)...won three straight conference regular-season titles, two straight conference tournament titles, and earned two consecutive NCAA appearances...three-time All-SWAC selection, SWAC Player of the Year (2021), and two-time SWAC Tournament MVP (2021, 2022)...averaged 14.4 points, 2.0 assists, and 2.1 steals." ~ JSU Athletics

READ MORE HBCU LEGENDS

Sykes Howery HBC Legend
HBCU News

Wanda Sykes, Lil Rel Howery, and Aflac Partner with HBCU All-Star Game Amid Men's Final Four

By Kyle T. Mosley15 hours ago
Tomekia Reed Boss
Basketball

Was Jackson State's Head Coach Tomekia Reed Impacted by SEC Coaching Carousel?

By Chaunte'l PowellMar 27, 2022
Myles Carter
Basketball

HBCU All-Star Game Player Preview: Myles Carter, Delaware State

By Don HuntMar 27, 2022
Hodge
Football

Prairie View WR KhaDarel Hodge Signs 1-Year Deal with Falcons

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 25, 2022
Screenshot 2022-03-25 061030
Football

HBCU Great Terron Armstead Leaves Saints and Big Easy, Takes Talent to South Beach and Dolphins

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 25, 2022
Jackson State University's James Houston
Football

James Houston IV, 'The Problem' is Primed to Cause Problems for NFL Offenses

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 22, 2022
FB_IMG_1647955443492
Football

Jackson State's Pro Day Hosted 36 Players, But 10 NFL Teams Didn't Attend

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 22, 2022
FObMnr7XwAAWGhJ
Basketball

Talladega Edges Thomas More in OT, Set to Battle Loyola for 2022 NAIA Championship

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 22, 2022