Mississippi Valley State Appoints Jason James As Head Women's Basketball Coach
Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) appointed Jason James as the new head coach of the Delta Devils' women's basketball program. James, who has served as the acting head coach during the recent season, officially steps into the role following his leadership and commitment to the team's growth and success.
"We are excited to officially name Coach Jason James as the head coach of our women's basketball program," MVSU interim Director of Athletics George Ivory said. "His passion for developing student-athletes, his proven leadership, and his vision for the future of our program made this an easy decision. We are confident that under his guidance, our program will continue to rise and compete at a high level."
During his time as acting head coach, James demonstrated exceptional leadership, fostering a culture of resilience, hard work, and teamwork. His dedication to player development, both on and off the court, earned the respect of the team, the athletic department, and the Valley community.
"I want to Thank Dr. Briggs and his staff as well as Coach Ivory for this opportunity, and I want to thank all the supporters and the Valley Alumni for all their support," Coach James said. "Last but least , I would like to thank Coach Shields and Coach Young for helping me keep this team together last season, during our run all the way to the SWAC Tournament. I look forward to the future and getting that SWAC Championship back to the Delta."
With a strong background in collegiate coaching and player development, James brings a wealth of experience and a clear vision for success. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the Devilettes as they continue to build a competitive program in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
Mississippi Valley State University welcomes Coach Jason James to his new role and looks forward to the continued g