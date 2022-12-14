Skip to main content

N.C. A&T Aggies Mauled by Houston Cougars at 2nd Annual HBCU Roundball Classic

The Houston Cougars defeated N.C. A&T in the first game of the HBCU Roundball Classic - Coaches vs. Racism.

HOUSTON, TX - The No. 5 Houston Cougars defeated the North Carolina A&T Aggies 74-46 in the first game of the Coaches vs. Racism - 2nd Annual Roundball Classic.

Kelvin Sampson's highly-ranked Cougars used a solid defensive effort to limit the offensive attack of the Aggies for the 28-point victory.

Kam Woods

"I believe our guys came out and gave a great effort and high energy, especially on the defensive end," Coach Shumpert told HBCU Legends. In the first half, we matched their physicality. The problem we had was that we couldn't score. Their length gave us trouble at times."

A&T guard Kam Woods was the only offensive threat for A&T in the first half, as they had a 5-3 early lead that lasted for 1:48 minutes.

Cougars star guard Sasser quickly erased the Aggies' advantage with a pair of free throws, and the home team never looked back.

Woods scored 17 of the 21 points in the first half for the Aggies. Woods notched seven out of nine baskets at one point in the half while the team was zero for eight. He finished the game with a game-high 26 points.

Only Demetric Horton (3 pts) and Duncan Powell (1 pt) added points to trail at halftime 36-21 to the Cougars.

Marcus Sasser

The Cougars stifled A&T's offense and limited them to 15-of-52 field goal attempts for 28.8%, while Houston shot 50% from the floor in the game.

Houston came out of intermission to extend its lead to 61-27 at 10:00 in the 2nd half.

A&T had no answers to counter the Cougars scoring 42 points in the paint and 46 rebounds. The Aggies bench was outscored 40 to 5 on the evening. Two bright spots for Shumpert's team were how they created 12 steals and forced 17 turnovers by the Cougars.

The first match in the 2nd Annual HBCU Roundball Classic was a success, with an attendance of 7,268 at Fertitta Center to watch the Aggies take on the Cougars.

"We're proud to get an invite to this event to bring an awareness about social injustice that we face in our society right now...we use sports as a platform in order to try and make our society better," Shumpert remarked on the Coaches vs. Racism event.

Saturday at Delmar Stadium will have a double-header with Prairie View facing off against Montana and Texas Tech, battling head coach Moe Williams and Jackson State.

Standout Players of the Game

NC A&T

  • Kam Woods - 26 pts, 6 rebounds
  • Demetric Horton - 11 pts

Houston

  • Marcus Sasser - 17 pts
  • Ja'vie Francis - 17 pts, 15 rebounds
  • Emanuel Sharp - 10 pts
  • Jarace Walker - 9 pts

North Carolina A&T will play Texas Southern in Chris Paul/Boost Mobile HBCU Challenge at MGM Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, Dec. 17.

