Norfolk State's Wheeler And Johnson Lead Spartans To Victory In MEAC Opener
NORFOLK, VA – Top-seeded Norfolk State advanced to the semifinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Women’s Basketball Tournament with an 81-55 victory over eighth-seeded South Carolina State Wednesday at the Scope Arena.
The Spartans will face the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup between fourth-seeded Coppin State and fifth-seeded North Carolina Central. The women’s semifinal game is set for Friday at 12 p.m.
Norfolk State (28-4) was led by senior forward Kierra Wheeler, who finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. Graduate student and 2025 MEAC Player of the Year, Diamond Johnson, contributed 18 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists. Makoye Diawara added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Da'Brya Clark registered 13 points and four blocks.
Coach Larry Vickers commented on the contest, saying, “We played against a fired-up group who didn’t care how many games they won this year, and it showed.”
South Carolina State (2-29) kept the game competitive early on, managing a 20-all tie after the first period. However, Norfolk State outscored the Bulldogs 21-10 in the second quarter, taking a 41-30 lead into halftime. The Spartans continued to build their advantage, leading 59-38 at the end of the third.
Norfolk State closed out the game with a 22-17 advantage in the fourth quarter, with their largest lead of the game coming at 4:26 remaining, when they led 74-39 following a basket from Anjanae Richardson, the 2025 MEAC Sixth Player of the Year.
South Carolina State was led by Angie Juste-Jean, who scored 20 points and grabbed five steals. Shaunice Reed and Taniya McGowan each contributed nine points.
With the win, Norfolk State advances to the semifinals with their sights set on a MEAC title and an NCAA Tournament berth. They will await the winner of Coppin State and North Carolina Central in their next matchup.