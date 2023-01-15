HOUSTON, Texas - The Prairie View A&M (7-9, 4-1 SWAC) "outworked" the Jackson State (6-8, 3-1 SWAC) 69-65 to end the Lady Tigers' 37-game SWAC win streak at William Nicks Building on Saturday. The Tigers' last SWAC loss was to Alabama State, 72-70, on Jan. 4 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama.

Jan. 14, 2023; Prairie View guard Nyam Thornton drives against Jackson State in the 69-65 victory at Prairie View. Credit: Tracorela Anderson, Prairie View Athletics

"We just got outworked," JSU coach Tomekia Reed told HBCU Legends. "They were the tougher team tonight."

The Lady Panthers trailed most of the game until overcoming a six-point deficit in the third quarter. Diana Rosenthal and Mikayla Hutchinson scored 12 points each, and Desiree Lewis had a team-high six rebounds. Four Prairie View players scored in double-figures against Jackson State, an excellent defensive team.

The Panthers gave a solid defensive performance, forcing 27 turnovers and 14 steals. PV scored 17 points off of the JSU turnovers, had 7 fast break points, while committing only 11 turnovers of their own. They also excelled on the offensive glass, collecting 14 rebounds.

Prairie View was successful from beyond the arc, making nine 3-pointers, and their bench contributed 24 points to the scoring output.

Jariyah Covington scored 22 points, three rebounds, and a pair of assists to lead the Lady Tigers, while Ti'lan Boler contributed 13 points and four rebounds.

The lead changed 12 times and was tied ten times before the Lady Panthers sealed the victory in the fourth stanza over the conference leaders from Jackson State.

On MLK Day, the Lady Tigers will battle Texas Southern at H&PE Arena on TSU's campus for a 5:30 PM CT tipoff. HBCU GO will broadcast the event.

