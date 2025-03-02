HBCU Legends

R&B Icon Angie Stone Dies In Accident While Traveling To CIAA Basketball Tournament

The soul signer left a performance to make the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore, Maryland.

Kyle T. Mosley

Angie Stone
Angie Stone / Credit: Angie Stone

Iconic soul singer Angie Stone died in a traffic accident while traveling to perform at halftime of the 2025 CIAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Baltimore, Maryland. Stone was 63 at the time of her passing.

According to TMZ, Angie Stone and eight others of her entourage left a performance at the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association Grand Marshall's Ball in Montgomery, Alabama, Saturday morning when the accident occurred, leading to her death. A video showing the wreckage on Interstate 65 in Montgomery County was posted on their website.

Stone was the only fatality in the accident her Sprinter van had with an 18-wheeler.

The CIAA announced Stone's death at its tournament before Virginia State defeated Bluefield State, 71-64 in the Men's Championship game.

Her rise to popularity began as a member of the first all-female rap group, Sequence, who signed to Sugar Hill Records while the Sugar Hill Gang was the headliner of the label. "Funk You Up" was the group's most famous song and a rap battle versus the Sugar Hill Gang. The group comprised Cheryl Cook, Gwendolyn Chisolm, and Angie Brown (Angie Stone).

Angie Stone had a son with R&B singer D'Angelo. She also is survived by a daughter named Diamond and two grandchildren.

CIAA TOURNAMENT NEWS

feed

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Basketball