R&B Icon Angie Stone Dies In Accident While Traveling To CIAA Basketball Tournament
Iconic soul singer Angie Stone died in a traffic accident while traveling to perform at halftime of the 2025 CIAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Baltimore, Maryland. Stone was 63 at the time of her passing.
According to TMZ, Angie Stone and eight others of her entourage left a performance at the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association Grand Marshall's Ball in Montgomery, Alabama, Saturday morning when the accident occurred, leading to her death. A video showing the wreckage on Interstate 65 in Montgomery County was posted on their website.
Stone was the only fatality in the accident her Sprinter van had with an 18-wheeler.
The CIAA announced Stone's death at its tournament before Virginia State defeated Bluefield State, 71-64 in the Men's Championship game.
Her rise to popularity began as a member of the first all-female rap group, Sequence, who signed to Sugar Hill Records while the Sugar Hill Gang was the headliner of the label. "Funk You Up" was the group's most famous song and a rap battle versus the Sugar Hill Gang. The group comprised Cheryl Cook, Gwendolyn Chisolm, and Angie Brown (Angie Stone).
Angie Stone had a son with R&B singer D'Angelo. She also is survived by a daughter named Diamond and two grandchildren.