Spartans Defeat A Resilient Eagles Squad At MEAC Tourney
NORFOLK, VA – Jalen Meyers led three Norfolk State players in double figures with 22 points, three assists and two steals as the top-seeded Spartans held off a resilient Maryland Eastern Shore team, 77-70, in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Basketball Tournament Wednesday evening at Scope Arena.
Chris Fields provided a spark off the bench with 13 points, while Brian Moore Jr. added 10 for the Spartans, who improved to 22-10 on the season. Norfolk State now advances to the semifinals, where it will face the winner of No. 4 Howard and No. 5 Morgan State on Friday, March 14, with tipoff set for 6 p.m.
“We know whoever we play, it’s going to be a battle,” said Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones. “We have to be well-rested and healthy to be ready for the challenge.”
Evan Johnson led eighth-seeded UMES with 22 points, while Ketron Shaw added 18. Christopher Flippin recorded a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds, and Cardell Bailey contributed 12 points.
Norfolk State controlled the first half, using a 14-0 run to turn a slim 8-7 lead into a commanding 27-7 advantage with 7:52 left before halftime. Flippin ended the UMES drought with a basket inside, but the Spartans still took a 38-26 lead into the break.
In the second half, Norfolk State maintained a double-digit lead for most of the period and held its largest advantage at 72-58 after a Chris Fields Jr. three-pointer. UMES fought back with a 7-2 run, cutting the deficit to 73-67 after a long-range shot from Johnson with 45.6 seconds remaining. However, the Spartans sealed the win at the free-throw line, knocking down four foul shots around a Hassan Perkins three-pointer.
Despite only a slight 34-31 rebounding edge, Norfolk State’s efficiency proved the difference, as the Spartans shot 55.8 percent (29-of-52) from the field, compared to 42.4 percent (25-of-59) for UMES, which closed its season at 5-22.
With their quarterfinal win secured, the Spartans now turn their focus to Friday’s semifinal showdown as they continue their pursuit of a MEAC tournament title.