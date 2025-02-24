HBCU Legends

SWAC Women's Basketball: Thrilling Title Race Heats Up In Final Weeks Of Regular Season

The SWAC has several teams still with a chance of winning the regular season title.

Kyle T. Mosley

Southern vs. Texas Southern
Southern vs. Texas Southern / Credit: Southern University Athletics
In this story:

The race for the 2025 SWAC Women's Basketball regular season title is nearing its conclusion. Only two weeks remain on the schedule before the conference tournament begins in Atlanta at Gateway Center Arena from March 11 to March 15.

Currently, Texas Southern (14-12, 13-2 SWAC) and Southern (14-13, 12-2 SWAC) are very close in the standings, leaving little room for error as the regular season closes.

The Lady Tigers for TSU have three games left that are all road games: Alcorn State (Feb. 27), Jackson State (Mar. 1), Prairie View A&M (Mar. 8).

The Jaguars are slated for two road games against Florida A&M (Feb. 27) and Bethune-Cookman (Mar. 1) before ending the season with contest versus Alabama State (Mar. 6) and Alabama A&M (Mar. 8).

Should either the top teams fall, Dawn Thornton has her Alabama A&M Lady Bulldogs (19-9, 12-3 SWAC) squad primed and ready. AAMU ends the year with road trips to Alabama State (Mar. 1), Grambling State (Mar. 6), and Southern (Mar. 8).

Jackson State (13-12, 11-3 SWAC) will have a chance if the Lady Tigers can win all of their remaining games. The first two will be at home against the HBCU Texas teams Prairie View A&M (Feb. 27) and Texas Southern (Mar. 1). JSU ends the season at home with Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Mar. 6) and Mississippi Valley State (Mar. 8).  

Jackson State Tigers
Jackson State Tigers / Credit: JSU Athletics

CRITICAL MATCHUPS

On Thursday, Feb. 27

Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State

On Saturday, Mar. 1

Texas Southern vs. Jackson State

  • TSU won the first game, JSU cannot afford the H-Town Tigers to sweep the series.

On Thursday, Mar. 6

Alabama State vs. Southern

On Saturday, Mar. 8

Alabama A&M vs. Southern

  • Could decide the regular season title based on their standings.

Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M

  • A crosstown rivalry game that can be very contentious at times. The Tigers cannot afford to slip.

Predicting the outcome of the 2024 SWAC Women's Basketball Regular Season Championship is challenging. The seedings will be crucial for TSU, Southern, AAMU, and Jackson State in Atlanta.

Regardless of how the season concludes, the real challenge lies in the SWAC Tournament. Winning the crown in Atlanta holds greater significance. Who will emerge victorious?

We shall see.

HBCU FOOTBALL NEWS

feed

LISTEN TO HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @KTMOZE and @HBCULEGENDS to never miss another HBCU sports breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Basketball