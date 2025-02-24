SWAC Women's Basketball: Thrilling Title Race Heats Up In Final Weeks Of Regular Season
The race for the 2025 SWAC Women's Basketball regular season title is nearing its conclusion. Only two weeks remain on the schedule before the conference tournament begins in Atlanta at Gateway Center Arena from March 11 to March 15.
Currently, Texas Southern (14-12, 13-2 SWAC) and Southern (14-13, 12-2 SWAC) are very close in the standings, leaving little room for error as the regular season closes.
The Lady Tigers for TSU have three games left that are all road games: Alcorn State (Feb. 27), Jackson State (Mar. 1), Prairie View A&M (Mar. 8).
The Jaguars are slated for two road games against Florida A&M (Feb. 27) and Bethune-Cookman (Mar. 1) before ending the season with contest versus Alabama State (Mar. 6) and Alabama A&M (Mar. 8).
Should either the top teams fall, Dawn Thornton has her Alabama A&M Lady Bulldogs (19-9, 12-3 SWAC) squad primed and ready. AAMU ends the year with road trips to Alabama State (Mar. 1), Grambling State (Mar. 6), and Southern (Mar. 8).
Jackson State (13-12, 11-3 SWAC) will have a chance if the Lady Tigers can win all of their remaining games. The first two will be at home against the HBCU Texas teams Prairie View A&M (Feb. 27) and Texas Southern (Mar. 1). JSU ends the season at home with Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Mar. 6) and Mississippi Valley State (Mar. 8).
CRITICAL MATCHUPS
On Thursday, Feb. 27
Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State
On Saturday, Mar. 1
Texas Southern vs. Jackson State
- TSU won the first game, JSU cannot afford the H-Town Tigers to sweep the series.
On Thursday, Mar. 6
Alabama State vs. Southern
On Saturday, Mar. 8
Alabama A&M vs. Southern
- Could decide the regular season title based on their standings.
Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M
- A crosstown rivalry game that can be very contentious at times. The Tigers cannot afford to slip.
Predicting the outcome of the 2024 SWAC Women's Basketball Regular Season Championship is challenging. The seedings will be crucial for TSU, Southern, AAMU, and Jackson State in Atlanta.
Regardless of how the season concludes, the real challenge lies in the SWAC Tournament. Winning the crown in Atlanta holds greater significance. Who will emerge victorious?
We shall see.
