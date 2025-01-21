Texas Southern Takes Down Jackson State In Highly Competitive SWAC Tilt
In a highly anticipated matchup on MLK Day, the Texas Southern Tigers (7-11, 4-1 SWAC) showcased their defensive grit to secure an 81-73 victory over the Jackson State Tigers (4-14, 4-1 SWAC).
"We knew it was gonna be a hard-fought battle, playing a team in a conference, that coming in undefeated, at the time, extremely talented, with talent, and playing well," Coach Johnny Jones said in his postgame interview.
Jackson State traveled to Houston with a perfect SWAC record. Despite forward Romelle Mansel due to a head injury suffered in Saturday's contest against Prairie View A&M, JSU went toe-to-toe battling Texas Southern until the final minute.
The Game Plan: Strategic Defensive Focus
Guard Kavion McClain spoke about facing guard Daeshun Ruffin, "We just locked in on the defense, and we knew coming in that he's going to be aggressive, and he's been getting ready later. So we just knew we had to key in on him and shut him down for the night."
This defensive strategy paid off as Texas Southern successfully held the star guard to a 3 for 11 (27%) shooting night, a significant factor in their victory.
Offensive Execution: Composure and Efficiency
While defense was key, Texas Southern's offensive execution was equally important, especially in the second half. Coach Jones praised his team for making the right plays and maintaining composure under pressure.
Forward Duane Posey highlighted the importance of practice and coaching in staying composed during crucial moments, particularly at the free-throw line.
"That's coaching practice. You make us shoot free throws all the time… So, just keep my composure and just make sure we just take care of free throws for real."
Posey's contribution was not limited to free throws; his ability to secure critical rebounds and his overall presence in the paint were vital. "I just feel like practice can be more competitive in the game. So I just feel like we're just locking on that, and we're all on the same page."
A Unified Defensive Front
Texas Southern's defense was a collective effort throughout the game. Players stayed disciplined and committed to defensive principles, such as controlling the elbow and remaining attached to shooters.
McClain noted this commitment: "It's something that we talked about as a team… I feel like we're making steps towards that."
Coach Jones elaborated by praising his team's ability to switch between various defensive coverages effectively.
"Defensively, this team has showed the ability… it's one of those teams that we can run a lot of different defensive coverages at teams as well."
This flexibility kept Jackson State at bay and allowed Texas Southern to dominate the game defensively.
Overcoming Adversity: A Wounded Tiger Fights Back
One of the most noteworthy aspects of this game was Texas Southern's ability to overcome adversity.
Coach Jones mentioned that the team had several players down due to injuries, which could have been a significant disadvantage.
Instead, he used this as motivation, telling his team: "One of the most dangerous species in the wild is a wounded Tiger. And, we're wounded. We've got guys down. We've got to go out there and fight tonight."
His speech resonated with the players, propelling them to give their best despite the challenges.
GAME SCORING
JACKSON STATE
Dorian McMillian and Jayme Mitchell Jr. finished with 19 points to lead Jackson State, with the duo combining to go 11-of-16 from beyond the arc in the loss. McMillian also finished with six rebounds and three steals.
Shannon Grant joined them in double figures with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Daeshun Ruffin added 10, including connecting on 4-of-5 at the free throw line.
Jackson State finished the game shooting 37.3 (22-of-59) percent from the floor and 42.3 (11-of-26) percent from beyond the arc. They also finished the night shooting 78.3 (18-of-23) percent from the free throw line.
TEXAS SOUTHERN
Texas Southern finished the game 41.0 (25-of-61) percent from the floor and 39.1 (9-of-23) percent from beyond the arc. They also finished the game, shooting 81.5 (22-of-27) percent from the free throw line.
Kavion McClain led Texas Southern with 20 points, while Duane Posey added 15 and Jaylen Wysinger 10.
Inside the Numbers
- Mitchell scored 12 of his 19 points and McMillian 10 (combined 6-of-9 from beyond the arc) in the first half.
- The first half had six lead changes and three ties, with Jackson State trailing by as many as seven (27-20) with 6:03 to play in the first half before a three-point play from Grant with 4:24 to play gave Jackson State a 30-29 lead. The game ended up with 17 lead changes and five ties.
- Jackson State shot 36.7 (11-of-30) percent from the floor and 58.3 (7-of-12) percent from beyond the arc. They also shot 66.7 (6-of-9) percent from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Texas Southern finished the first half shooting 38.7 (12-of-31) percent from the floor and 35.7 (5-of-14) percent from beyond the arc. They also shot 83.3 (5-of-6) percent from the free-throw line.
- The Tigers shot 37.9 (11-of-29) percent from the floor and 28.6 (4-of-14) percent from beyond the arc in the second half while also shooting 85.7 (12-of-14) percent from the free throw line.
- Texas Southern shot 43.3 (13-of-30) percent from the floor in the second half and 44.4 (4-of-9) percent from beyond the arc. They also shot 81.0 (17-of-21) percent from the free-throw line.
Significance of MLK Day: Playing with Purpose
Lastly, the significance of playing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day was not lost on the team. Coach Jones reflected on the importance of Dr. King's legacy and how it inspired the team to perform at their highest level. "The world is obviously a better place because he's having the opportunity to come through and have made such a stand."
The emotional weight of the day added purpose and determination to the team's performance, making the victory more meaningful.
Conclusion: A Victory Rooted in Teamwork and Resilience
Texas Southern's victory over Jackson State was welcomed before going on road trips to Alabama A&M (Jan. 25) and Alabama State (Jan. 27).
Jackson State will host Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, Jan. 25.
ICYMI: MOREHOUSE UPSETS HOWARD ON MLK DAY!
Morehouse College (9-8, 6-3 SIAC) delivered an exhilarating upset against Howard University on MLK Day in our nation's capital. Nearly 2,700 HBCU basketball fans filled Burr Gymnasium to witness an historic victory by the Maroon Tigers over the Bison.
"I am super excited for our young men and alumni," Coach Douglas Whittler said. "To win this game on MLK day in a hostile environment is big time for our program. It was a battle of attrition, and tonight, we were able to withstand their runs and compete to the end to win the game."
Monday's triumph was Morehouse's first against an NCAA Division I basketball program since beating Howard in their 1997 home-and-home series, according to the A.D. Drew.
Senior guard Jaden Gray led the Maroon Tigers with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists, and a steal on the afternoon.
Cedric Taylor scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds, made two steals, and blocked a shot, while Sincere Key contributed 17 points, collected four rebounds, and had two steals in the victory.
The Maroon Tigers were ahead of the Bison at halftime, 40-28, shooting at 45.2% efficiency from the floor and 57.2% from three-point range.
The home team improved in the second half, as Howard achieved 48.4% shooting from the field and 37.5% on three-pointers.
Marcus Dockery led with a game-high 28 points. He also amassed six rebounds, four steals, and a pair of assists in the loss.
Morehouse's defense held freshman sensation Blake Harper in check most of the game, but he contributed 13 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished eight assists to his teammates.
Cameron Shockley-Okeke scored 16 points despite missing 15 of 21 shots. Jaren Johnson contributed 10 points for Coach Blakeney's Howard team.
Team Comparison
- Field Goals: Morehouse 41.8% (28/67), Howard 39.7% (25/63)
- Dre Watson waves bye-bye to the Howard crowd
- Three-Point Shooting: Morehouse 44.1% (15/34), Howard 25.7% (9/35)
- Turnovers: Both teams committed 12, but Morehouse capitalized with 13 points off turnovers.
- Rebounds: Howard 43, Morehouse 39
Key Performers
- : Led all scorers with a career-high 22 points (4/7 3PT), adding three rebounds and three assists.
- : Contributed 17 points (4/8 3PT) and seven rebounds while playing stout defense.
- : Added 15 points (5/10 3PT), energizing the Tigers with timely buckets.
- : Anchored the paint with 8 points, five rebounds, and critical defensive plays.
