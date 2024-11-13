Virginia State Names Felicia Johnson Interim Athletic Director
Virginia State University is proud to announce the appointment of Felicia Johnson as the University's Interim Athletic Director. Johnson has been with the University since 2021, working as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance and Senior Woman Administrator (SWA).
"We are grateful to have Felicia Johnson as our interim athletic director," said Dr. Annie C. Redd, VSU Chief of Staff. " Her extensive background and compassion for student-athletes make her an ideal fit for this role. Our University is fortunate to have Ms. Johnson and we are confident she will continue to uphold our standard for excellence in athletics."
Throughout her career, Johnson has shown an unwavering dedication to improving collegiate athletics. Before arriving at VSU, Johnson was an integral member of the Athletics Department at Virginia Union University. From 2007 to 2019, she served as the Director of Compliance, gained additional responsibilities, and held titles such as Senior Woman Administrator (SWA) and Associate Athletic Director. In recognition of her hard work and achievements, she was awarded the CIAA Senior Woman Administrator of the Year 2008-2009 and 2017-2018.
In 2019, Johnson was named the Director of Athletics at Virginia Union University, becoming the first female athletic director in school history. She will bring her expertise and knowledge to the same role at VSU.
"I am deeply appreciative of this opportunity to serve as the Interim Athletic Director at Virginia State University," said Johnson. " My predecessor, the late Peggy Davis, was a tremendous leader and a champion for student-athletes. I will continue to uphold the pillars she instilled in our program both on and off the field."
Johnson will assume the role of Interim Athletic Director effective immediately. Peggy Davis passed in October 2024 after 27 years of service within the athletics department at VSU.