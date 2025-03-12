HBCU Culture: Adidas Unveils The March Madness 'Metamorphosis Pack'
The latest adidas Basketball sneakers unveiled have been on the forefront of the HBCU Culture who admire NBA stars James Harden, Anthony Edwards, Donovan Mitchell, and Dame Lillard. Today, the premier sneaker maker released its Metamorphosis Pack, which celebrates the journey of athletes as they evolve their game to reach the pinnacle of their sport.
Drawing inspiration from the impactful performances and star-making moments of March Madness and the League’s biggest stages, this collection represents the energy, determination, and brilliance of these players through thoughtful storytelling and innovative design.
Each shoe in the pack is a testament to the evolution of the athlete's craft, featuring color-shifting, pearlescent, and glossy finishes that symbolize a state of refinement and readiness for greatness.
These finishes mimic the transformation of a hooper’s game as it transitions into a polished, bold force on the brink of stardom.
The Metamorphosis Pack is a testament to the evolution of an athlete's craft, embodying their readiness to shine under the spotlight. The pack will include the following shoe drops from adidas Basketball’s four signature athletes along with the Adizero Select 3.0:
• Anthony Edwards 1 Low: continues to inspire self-belief while showcasing the future of adidas Basketball through innovative design and technology, constructed to exceed performance expectations on the court, $110
• Dame 9: the lightest Dame release to date and is designed to meet the demands of the athlete whose game is always on, with innovative features catered towards the most powerful athletes, $120
• D.O.N. Issue #6: blends style, function and Donovan Mitchell’s pure love for the game and reflects his evolution from an underrated prospect to a 6x NBA All-Star, $120
• Harden Vol 9: made for fashion forward hoopers who embody swag, confidence and self-expression, Harden Vol 9 is a symbol for how James has always done things his way and now it’s time for rising basketball stars to carry the torch, $160
• Adizero Select 3.0: the lightest shoe in the franchise that is built for baseline-to-baseline speed, $110
More than just footwear, the Metamorphosis Pack celebrates growth, triumph, and the relentless pursuit of greatness, inviting consumers to step into the story and embrace their own moment of transformation.
The Metamorphosis Pack will be available for purchase on March 15, 2025 on adidas.com and select adidas and specialty stores.