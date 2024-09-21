Florida A&M's New Era: Angela Suggs Announced As Vice President And Director Of Athletics
Florida A&M University (FAMU) proudly announces Angela Suggs as its new Vice President and Director of Athletics, marking a historic moment as she returns to lead the university's athletic programs. Suggs, a highly respected leader in the sports administration industry, brings a wealth of experience and a strong connection to FAMU, having previously served in various executive roles within the university's athletics department and graduated from the university in 1992.
"Accepting the role of Vice President and Director of Athletics at my alma mater is truly an honor," Suggs said. "Florida A&M University is world-class in its mission, values, and pursuit of excellence in academics and athletics. I am truly humbled by the trust placed in me and look forward to locking arms and working together with all stakeholders in moving FAMU Athletics forward."
Suggs has a distinguished career, currently serving as the President and CEO of the Florida Sports Foundation since August 2017. During her tenure, Suggs led statewide efforts to enhance sports tourism and development, playing a critical role in managing Florida's $74 billion sports tourism industry. Her leadership and vision helped support and retain high-profile sporting events, including the Super Bowl, the College Football Playoff, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, and more. Suggs also worked with national and state governing bodies to promote amateur sports development throughout Florida. Furthermore, she also oversaw a multi-million-dollar grant program supporting the success of recruiting and retaining global sporting events, including professional league all-star games, domestic and international amateur sports events, and senior events.
Before her role at the Florida Sports Foundation, Suggs was the Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs and Senior Woman Administrator at FAMU. She was instrumental in advancing FAMU's athletics programs, overseeing multiple successful championship seasons, and securing critical sponsorships and revenue opportunities. Under her guidance, FAMU's teams excelled on and off the field, with notable achievements in softball, tennis, track & field, and cross country.
She has been recognized for her contributions to sports, including receiving the Celebrating Women in Sports, Women in Sports Leadership Award, and many more. Suggs was also featured in the 850 Business Magazine for the impact the Florida Sports Foundation has had working with the non-professional teams that have made a $113.6 billion economic impact for Florida.
Suggs holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics from FAMU and a Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy from St. Thomas University. She is a life member of the FAMU National Alumni Association. Suggs is married to FAMU graduate Davin Suggs, and they have a daughter, Dillyn Suggs.
The introductory press conference will occur on Monday, September 23, at 10:30 a.m. in the Al Lawson Center. Suggs will officially assume her role as Vice President and Director of Athletics on Monday, October 7.