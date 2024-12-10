2024 HBCU Football Coaching Tracker
HOUSTON - As the curtain falls on the 2024 college football season, several HBCUs search for new head coaches. Last season brought about significant changes with a flurry of new hires. This season will give us a new wave of leadership to land on the shores of the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, and CIAA.
While some alumni and fans have welcomed the firings of these coaches, others are quietly protesting the decisions. Athletic directors and administrators' jobs are on the line. Finding the "right candidate" to develop their student-athletes and football programs is a challenging process.
Hence, some institutions are turning to executive search firms for assistance and forgoing establishing an internal search committee for the hiring process. For example, Prairie View A&M's director of athletics, Anton Goff, confirmed with HBCU Legends the Panthers have retained Collegiate Sports Associates to locate their new head football coach.
North Carolina A&T University
North Carolina A&T swiftly hired Shawn Gibbs after former head coach Vincent Brown produced two wins in his first couple of seasons with the Aggies. Gibbs is a wise hire. He spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach with the A&T and developed the 2025 MEAC Hall of Famer, Tarik Cohen. Gibbs, 49, had three winning seasons with a 20-9 record at Fort Valley State. He understands the Aggie culture and brings a fresh approach to the program.
Prairie View A&M University
Prairie View A&M University announced on Nov. 24, 2024, that it would not renew the contract of head football coach Bubba McDowell. He had been with the Panthers program as an assistant for many years, but Goff decided not to renew his contract after three seasons as head coach.
Goff expressed appreciation for McDowell's dedication to the success of the student-athletes but emphasized the university's goal of elevating the football program to a higher level within the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
Alabama A&M University
On Dec. 2, 2024, Alabama A&M University relieved head coach Connell Maynor of his duties after seven seasons. Maynor's tenure, which began in 2018, included a SWAC Championship in Spring 2021. However, recent struggles, including a 15-19 record since 2022, led to a change in leadership.
Norfolk State University
Norfolk State University announced a change in leadership for its football program on Nov. 26, 2024, relieving head coach Dawson Odums of his duties. Odums, who joined Norfolk State in 2021, finished his tenure with a 15-31 overall record.
Shaw University
Shaw University fired Adrian Jones as head football coach on Dec. 3, 2024, after nine seasons with the program. Jones accumulated a 35-45 overall record and a 29-28 conference record during his time with the Bears.
Mississippi Valley State University
Mississippi Valley State University parted ways with head coach Kendrick Wade after two seasons on Dec. 4, 2024. Despite a historic upset victory over Florida A&M, Wade's overall record of 2-21 led to the university's decision to seek new leadership.
Delaware State University
On Dec. 3, 2024, Delaware State University fired head coach Lee Hull after registering a 2-21 record (0-10 MEAC). The Hornets also reported, "Dr. Alecia Shields Gadson will step down as the University's athletic director to pursue new opportunities at the end of the year."
Elizabeth City State
Interim head coach and defensive coordinator David Castillo took over the program after terminating the contract of former head coach Marcus Hilliard in November after leading the Vikings for three seasons. Hilliard, an ESCU alum, posted an 8-22 record as head coach.
Lane College
On Nov. 15, the Dragons started looking for a new head coach after Vyron Brown resigned as the leader of the football program after three seasons. Lane reported, "Tommie Lewis Jr. will serve as interim head coach while Lane conducts a national search for its next full-time head coach."
The upcoming weeks and months will be critical for HBCUs as they work to fill key positions and determine the future direction of their football programs. The first National Signing Day has passed, players have entered the NCAA transfer portal, and recruiting efforts are highly competitive at this stage.
HBCU football fans and supporters are closely watching the next steps of the athletic directors and administrators as they seek to hire new head coaches for these storied programs.