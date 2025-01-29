2025 Orange Blossom Classic: Florida A&M Vs. Howard In A Historic Showdown!
The 2025 HBCU football season will kickoff with a thrilling rematch on Labor Day Weekend at
the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) as the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Rattlers return to square off against the Howard University Bison at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This contest not only promises to be an electrifying game but also brings the OBC full circle, honoring its historic beginnings.
"Yes. The Rattlers are back," Kendra Bulluck-Major told HBCU Legends. "This year’s matchup is not only a rematch of their 2023 Celebration Bowl showdown, but it also takes us back to the very beginning, This game was something that took many, many years for us to revive. The inaugural Orange Blossom Classic in 1933 featured these two historic programs—Florida A&M and Howard—facing off at the Black Only’s Ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida, in front of 2,000 fans. To see this rivalry come full circle, while celebrating the rich history and legacy of HBCUs, is truly special. We are excited to bring this experience to fans during Labor Day Weekend 2025."
In a special moment during today’s press conference, FAMU signed a multi-year deal to participate in the Orange Blossom Classic, solidifying their commitment to this iconic event. The OBC is proud to celebrate FAMU’s ongoing partnership and its vital role in continuing the tradition of HBCU excellence.
“As a Florida native, I know the special significance of the Orange Blossom Classic to HBCU football and our culture." Howard University head coach Larry Scott said. "I can’t think of a better way to kick off our 2025 season than by having Bison fans from all over the nation show up at Hard Rock Stadium to cheer us on to victory against Florida A & M. This is going to be a game that folks will not want to miss.”
The 2025 Orange Blossom Classic rekindles a storied rivalry between two legendary HBCU football programs. The last time these teams met, FAMU defeated Howard in a nail-biting 2023 Cricket Celebration Bowl, with a final score of 30-26. This year’s rematch gives Howard the opportunity to even the score, while FAMU looks to maintain its dominance on the field.
“For the last several years, Howard University has seen a renaissance within our athletics programs, with our student athletes winning championships in multiple sports. It’s activities like the Orange Blossom Classic that not only help people see that Howard University is not just an intellectual powerhouse, but is an institution where our student athletes can play on some of the biggest stages in the nation. We’re honored to be back in the Orange Blossom Classic and we look forward to this being a great weekend for everyone in the Howard University family.” - Kery Davis,
Athletics Director, Howard University
A Historic Legacy of HBCU Excellence
“The Orange Blossom Classic represents much more than football—it’s a celebration of community, culture, and the incredible legacy of HBCUs,” said Oliver Gilbert III, Commissioner of Miami-Dade County’s District 1. “Bringing FAMU and Howard together again continues the tradition of excellence that this game has always embodied. Labor Day Weekend 2025 will be one to remember, and Miami Gardens is ready to welcome fans and alumni to this historic event.”
“Our city is proud to host the Orange Blossom Classic once again in 2025,” said Rodney Harris, Mayor of the City of Miami Gardens. “This event brings excitement, unity, and energy to Miami Gardens, and we are thrilled to welcome back fans and alumni for another unforgettable weekend.”
Pre-Sale Tickets Launch
Fans can secure their spot at Hard Rock Stadium by joining the OBC email list at orangeblossomclassic.com to access an exclusive pre-sale code. Pre-sale tickets will go live on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 5 p.m. and will be available through Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 10 a.m. General ticket sales will begin via Ticketmaster on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 10 a.m.
The 2025 Orange Blossom Classic promises an unforgettable week of activities, including the highly anticipated Battle of the Bands, the Fan Fest, and more, celebrating the vibrant culture and excellence of HBCUs. To get tickets and to join our email list, visit www.orangeblossomclassic.com. Follow @OrangeBlossomFB to stay connected with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter (X). For sponsorship opportunities, please contact us at info@orangeblossomclassic.com.
High-resolution images from the press conference are available here.
For more information or to schedule interviews, please contact: Derek D. Ross at Derek@thed2g.com
About the Orange Blossom Classic
Founded in 1933 by J.R.E. Lee Jr., the son of Florida A&M University’s president, the inaugural Orange Blossom Classic welcomed 2,000 fans to the “blacks-only” ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida, where FAMU defeated Howard 9-0 and successfully established the foundation of HBCU classics. After a 43-year hiatus, the OBC was re-established in 2021 with a mission to enhance the exposure of HBCUs. Now in its fifth year since the revival, the OBC attracts thousands of fans, alumni, school members, and families, celebrating the cultural and academic excellence of HBCUs while generating impactful scholarship opportunities and economic benefits.
For more information, visit www.orangeblossomclassic.com.