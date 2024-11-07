Aeneas Williams Award Names 10 Semifinalist
Oklahoma City – Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) released the Aeneas Williams Award semifinalists. This list includes ten of the nation's best defensive backs in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Division I college football. The semifinalists are selected by a screening committee in partnership with DraftHBCUPlayers and the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, and is based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. This list is not final, and unlisted players who continually have outstanding performances as the season progresses may be recognized as one of the three finalists.
Aeneas Williams Award 2024 Semifinalists
Kendall Bohler, Florida A&M, Sr.
James Burgess, Alabama State, Sr.
Carlvainsky Decius, Morgan State, Sr.
Kenny Gallop Jr., Howard, Gr. Sr.
MJ Hinson Jr., Texas Southern, Fr.
Isaiah Norris, North Carolina Central, Sr.
Andrew Smith, Alcorn State, Sr.
Boogie Trotter, Tennessee State, Jr.
Barry Wagner Jr., Delaware State, RS Jr.
Jordan White, Hampton, Gr. Sr.
The Aeneas Williams Award is presented by the Chickasaw Nation and awarded to the best defensive back in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Division I college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.
This award was established in 2022 and serves as the first of its kind in HBCU history in honor of its namesake, Southern University walk-on and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Aeneas Williams. The contribution of HBCUs to the landscape of college football and the NFL has forever left an impact on the game. HBCUs hold an incredibly rich athletic tradition, tied to the game of football, that continues to exemplify the culture of these schools for over the past century.