Alabama A&M Announces The Passing Of Linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr.
Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett passed away on Tuesday, November 26, due to complications following a head injury sustained during the Magic City Classic game with Alabama State game on October 26.
Burnett was initially considered in stable condition at the hospital following the injury. Later, he had "several brain bleeds and swelling of the brain," according to a post by his sister, Dominece. She continued by saying, "He had to have a tube to drain to relieve the pressure, and after 2 days of severe pressure, we had to opt for a craniotomy, which was the last resort to help try to save his life."
Originally from Lakewood, California, Burnett transferred from Grambling State University during the offseason due to his connection with defensive assistant coach Cedric Thornton.
Alabama A&M University Athletics' Official Statement
Alabama A&M University is mourning the passing of football student-athlete Medrick Burnett Jr.
Burnett, who joined the Bulldog family in the summer of 2024 ahead of his redshirt freshman campaign, passed away the evening of November 26. He was a native of Lakewood, Calif., where he attended Mayfair High School. Upon graduating, Burnett joined the Grambling State University football program during the 2023 season.
"Today, our Bulldog family is heartbroken by the loss of Medrick Burnett Jr.," Alabama A&M Director of Athletics Dr. Paul A. Bryant said. "Medrick was more than an exceptional athlete; he was a remarkable young man whose positive energy, leadership, and compassion left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him. While words cannot adequately express our grief, we are humbled by the strength of his family, who stood by his side throughout this unimaginable ordeal.
We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to Medrick's parents, siblings, and loved ones. We also offer our heartfelt support to his teammates, coaches, and the entire Alabama A&M community who are mourning this loss. In this moment of sorrow, we come together to honor Medrick's legacy and celebrate the light he brought to our lives. May we all draw strength from one another as we navigate this difficult time.
Medrick Burnett Jr. will forever be remembered as a Bulldog. His spirit will remain an inspiration to all of us, reminding us of the importance of unity, resilience, and love."
Burnett, a linebacker, appeared in seven games this season, recording a season-best three tackles at Austin Peay.
Memorial service arrangements will be announced later.