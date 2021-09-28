BOXTOROW Coaches and Media Polls for Week 4

BOXTOROW's Week 4 Coaches and Media polls for the top HBCU football teams.

In the coaches poll, the top five teams all won, with No. 4 Prairie View A&M jumped up six spots after defeating Grambling in the State Fair Classic in Dallas. Alcorn State jumped up four spots after defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a nationally televised game Thursday night. UAPB subsequently dropped four spots to No. 8.

In the media poll, there was a lot of significant movement as No. 4 Prairie View A&M moved up three spots, No. 5 Alcorn State moved up four spots, No. 7 UAPB dropped four spots as did No. 9 North Carolina Central after its loss to North Carolina A&T. Two-time defending champion No. 10 Bowie State moved into the top 10 of the poll for the first time this season.

The BOXTOROW HBCU FCS coaches and media polls are administered by FROM THE PRESS BOX TO PRESS ROW. The coaches poll, in its 12th year is voted on by the HBCU Football Championship Subdivision coaches and the media poll, in its 14th year, is voted on by media members around the country who cover HBCU football.

2021 BOXTOROW HBCU Football Coaches Poll

Week 4

(Records through September 26, 2021)

Rank Team Record 1 Alabama A&M 3-0 2 Jackson State 3-1 3 North Carolina A&T 1-2 4 Prairie View A&M 3-1 5 Alcorn State 2-2 T-6 Florida A&M 1-2 T-6 Southern 2-2 8 Arkansas Pine-Bluff 1-2 9 South Carolina State 0-3 10 North Carolina Central 2-2

Others receiving votes: Alabama State (2-1) 27, Norfolk State (2-2) 22, Grambling (1-3) 13, Hampton (3-1) 3.

(1st place votes in parentheses)

2021 BOXTOROW HBCU Football Media Poll

Week 4

(Records through September 26, 2021)

Rank Team W-L Points/Last Week 1 Alabama A&M (16) 3-0 160 (1) 2 Jackson State 3-1 143 (2) 3 North Carolina A&T 1-2 115 (4) 4 Prairie View A&M 3-1 95 (7) 5 Alcorn State 2-2 89 (9) 6 Florida A&M 1-2 66 (6) 7 Arkansas Pine-Bluff 1-2 58 (3) 8 Southern 2-2 49 (8) 9 North Carolina Central 2-2 49 (9) 10 Bowie State 3-1 NR

Others receiving votes: South Carolina State (0-3) 12, Alabama State (2-1) 9, Chowan (4-0) 9, Hampton (2-1) 8, Langston (4-0) 4, Albany State (3-1) 2, Delaware State (1-3) 2, Savannah State (3-1) 1, Lane (3-1) 1.

(1st place votes in parentheses)

