BREAKING: Bubba McDowell Out At Prairie View A&M
HOUSTON - Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) announced today that head football coach Leonard McDowell’s contract will not be renewed. McDowell has served as the Panthers’ head coach since 2022.
Coach McDowell told HBCU Legends, "It's the nature of the business." He anticipated the axe could fall after rumblings about the team during their mid-season challenges.
PVAMU athletic director Anton Goff thanked McDowell for his leadership and mentoring of the University’s student-athletes over the past three seasons, stating, “Coach McDowell’s commitment to helping our student-athletes succeed in life both personally and professionally is admirable and a true reflection of his character.”
Moving forward, Goff said the University’s priority will be identifying a head coach who has the vision and leadership skills to move the program into the upper echelon of SWAC and FCS football. PVAMU will begin a national search for its next head football coach immediately.
Assistant head coach Ashton Green will assume head coaching duties in the interim.