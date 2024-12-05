HBCU Legends

Bubba McDowell Talks Life After Prairie View, Coaching Future, And SWAC Championship Insights

What's next for former Prairie View A&M head coach Bubba McDowell? Find out on the next Black Sports Insiders with Kyle T. Mosley.

Kyle T. Mosley

Bubba McDowell Interview on the Black Sports Insiders
Bubba McDowell Interview on the Black Sports Insiders / Credit: Black Sports Insiders and HBCU Legends
An interview with former All-Pro NFL Player and college football coach Bubba McDowell interviews with journalist and host Kyle T. Mosley on the Black Sports Insiders. Coach McDowell discusses his coaching future, prospects, and provides a professional analysis of the 2024 Southwestern Athletic Conference Football Championship games between Southern University and Jackson State University.

The Black Sports Insiders show, hosted by Kyle T. Mosley, Kim Davis, Keisha J Kelly, and Wilton C Jackson II. This installment features an exclusive interview with Coach Bubba McDowell, the former head coach of the Prairie View Panthers.

We'll delve into Coach McDowell's life after leaving Prairie View, his reflections on the SWAC Championship, and his insights into coaching young athletes.

Get ready for an in-depth discussion on the critical role of agents in coaching, the influence of the transfer portal, and the game-changing impact of NIL deals. Plus, we'll tackle the Southern vs. Jackson State rivalry, postseason honors, and the growing opportunities for HBCU coaches.

Stay tuned as we explore the evolution of HBCU football, community engagement, and much more. Don't miss this engaging and informative episode, packed with expert analysis and candid conversations!

WATCH THE BUBBA MCDOWELL INTERVIEW

