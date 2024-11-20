Chennis Berry Wins His First Coach Of The Year Honor Of The Season
The American Football Coaches Association's (AFCA) has named South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry as the 2024 FCS Region 2 Coach of the Year. In his first season in Orangeburg, South Carolina, Berry led the Bulldogs to the Celebration Bowl after securing the 2024 MEAC Football Championship title.
Under Coach Berry's leadership, South Carolina State improved from 5-6 in 2023 to 8-2 in 2024. He has shown an impressive ability to revitalize a program while enhancing its legacy. Similar to his achievements at Benedict, where he secured two HBCU Division II National Championships.
His ability to quickly establish a winning culture, develop offensive strength, and secure a conference title indicates that the Bulldogs may be entering a new era of sustained success under his leadership.
Quickly Rebuilding Success
Berry took over the Bulldogs program in December 2023, following the retirement of legendary coach Oliver "Buddy" Pough. The Bulldogs have vaulted into the FCS Top 25 rankings at No. 21 in the AFCA Poll, and No. 23 in the FCS Stats Perform ranking.
Building on Experience
Berry's success at South Carolina State builds on his impressive track record. While at Benedict College, he compiled a 27-7 record over three seasons, winning two consecutive Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championships and being voted twice for the HBCU Division II Football National Championships.
His coaching resume includes successful stints at several other HBCUs and NFL internships.
Cultural Impact
Coach Berry's approach to football resembles a ministry that extends beyond mere on-field success. His charismatic, preacher-like demeanor draws talented players and assistant coaches to his programs. An alum of Savannah State, Coach Berry is energetic and deeply passionate about HBCU culture.
Berry's Road Ahead
South Carolina State has the potential to make an impact in the postseason during the Celebration Bowl. However, before they face either Southern University or Jackson State in Atlanta, the Bulldogs will compete against Norfolk State on Senior Day for their season finale.
AFCA National Coach of the Year
The 2024 AFCA Coach of the Year for Region 2 could be the first of many honors for head coach Chennis Berry and South Carolina State.
The AFCA recognizes five regional Coach of the Year winners in each of the Association's five divisions: Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III, and NAIA. The winners are selected by Active members of the Association who vote for coaches in their respective regions and divisions. These winners will be honored on Monday, January 13, during the 2025 AFCA Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The AFCA will announce the 2024 National Coaches of the Year winners in FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA on Monday, December 16. The Regional winners in each division are finalists for National Coach of the Year.