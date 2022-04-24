Jackson State's spring game featured their top prize in offseason recruiting, Travis Hunter. Hunter played on offense and defense in the first quarter. He did not disappoint the fans and his coach Deion Sanders by scoring two touchdowns in the quarter. One was an acrobatic catch in the corner of the end zone. The other was a bomb caught from quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Coach Prime told ESPN's sideline reporter that he knows what he can do on offense and wanted more of Hunter on defense during the Jackson State Spring game.

