Dr. Cavil's HBCU Football Poll Rankings - Week 5

Dr. Cavil's HBCU football's major division poll ranking for Week 5 has a familiar team at the top, and one in Texas is surprisingly rising the ranks.

The poll rankings were announced on Dr. Cavil's HBCU Sports Lab broadcast with Mike Washington and Charles Bishop.

Credit: PVAMU Athletics

Jackson State Tigers (4-0, 2-0 SWAC | 12 First-place votes) Prairie View Panthers (3-2, 3-10 SWAC) Alcorn State Braves (2-2, 1-0 SWAC) Florida A&M Rattlers (3-2, 2-1 SWAC) North Carolina Central Eagles (4-1, 0-0 MEAC) Delaware State Hornets(3-2, 0-0 MEAC) Hampton Pirates (3-1, 0-1 CAA) Alabama State Hornets (3-2, 1-1 SWAC) North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-3, 1-0 CAA) Southern Jaguars (2-3, 1-1 SWAC)

NCCU slid down the rankings from No. 2 to No. 5. Prairie View, Alcorn State, and FAMU each improved one spot. Previously unranked NC A&T and Southern returned to the rankings at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

Other teams are dropping out of the poll were the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-3, 0-0 MEAC) after suffering a 50-10 defeat at the hands of the SEC's South Carolina Gamecocks. Pine-Bluff continued its 3-game losing streak as the Jaguars pounced on the Golden Lions and won 59-3.

Most of the SWAC and MEAC teams will be conference games for the next few weeks, and divisional rankings will change from wins and losses.

