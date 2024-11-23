Eddie George's Tennessee State Tigers Eye OVC Title And FCS Playoff Berth
Saturday's outing marks the 31st meeting between Southeast Missouri and Tennessee State. SEMO holds a 16-14 lead in the all-time series and is 5-9 against the Tigers in Nashville.
The Tigers still remember their 42-0 loss to SEMO in Nashville on Nov. 5, 2022. However, the Tigers team facing the Redhawks this Saturday is different.
Today's Tennessee State victory and Tennessee Tech and UT Martin defeats will secure an automatic berth for the 2024 NCAA FCS Playoffs. An SEMO win gives them the title.
Tigers head coach Eddie George has done a tremendous job turning around this program with a shot to win another OVC championship since 1999.
Team Records and Conference Standing
Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) comes into the game with an impressive overall record of 9-2 and a conference record of 6-1. Tennessee State (TSU) is close behind, boasting an 8-3 overall record and a 5-2 conference record.
Both teams are demonstrating solid performances in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC), with SEMO currently holding the top position in the conference standings.
Key Players
Tennessee State
- Quarterback Draylen Ellis has thrown for 2,266 yards with 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He has entered the top 10 in career passing yards at Tennessee State, now sitting at 9th all-time with 5,383 yards. His achievement places him among TSU's historic quarterbacks, marking a significant milestone in his career.
- Wide receiver K. Brenson leads the receiving corps with 45 catches for 694 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Southeast Missouri State
- Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent is having a stellar season, throwing for 2,908 yards with 23 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Paxton DeLaurent has broken four Southeast Missouri single-season records in 2024.
- Wide receiver Dorian Anderson is a key target, with 54 receptions for 753 yards and 8 touchdowns.
Recent Performances
SEMO has won five straight games, including a dominant 34-3 victory over Tennessee Tech on Oct. 12. Their only recent loss came against Lindenwood on Nov. 9.
Tennessee State has also been performing well, with a notable 45-20 win over Western Illinois on Nov. 9.
Historical Context
Tennessee State has previously won two OVC football titles in 1998 and 1999 under head coach L.C. Cole. However, SEMO has been more successful recently, winning conference titles in 2010, 2019, and 2022.
Venue and Conditions
The game will occur at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, with an expected temperature of 50°F, sunny, and a 3% chance of precipitation.