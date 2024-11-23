HBCU Legends

Eddie George's Tennessee State Tigers Eye OVC Title And FCS Playoff Berth

A victory on Saturday could position the Tigers for a FCS playoff berth and winning the OVC title.

Kyle T. Mosley

Tennessee State's head coach Eddie George claps after he and his players listened to the band play after they defeated UAPB 41-28 in the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, September 14, 2024.
Tennessee State's head coach Eddie George claps after he and his players listened to the band play after they defeated UAPB 41-28 in the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, September 14, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Saturday's outing marks the 31st meeting between Southeast Missouri and Tennessee State. SEMO holds a 16-14 lead in the all-time series and is 5-9 against the Tigers in Nashville.

The Tigers still remember their 42-0 loss to SEMO in Nashville on Nov. 5, 2022. However, the Tigers team facing the Redhawks this Saturday is different.

Today's Tennessee State victory and Tennessee Tech and UT Martin defeats will secure an automatic berth for the 2024 NCAA FCS Playoffs. An SEMO win gives them the title.

Tigers head coach Eddie George has done a tremendous job turning around this program with a shot to win another OVC championship since 1999.

Team Records and Conference Standing

Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) comes into the game with an impressive overall record of 9-2 and a conference record of 6-1. Tennessee State (TSU) is close behind, boasting an 8-3 overall record and a 5-2 conference record.

Both teams are demonstrating solid performances in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC), with SEMO currently holding the top position in the conference standings.

Draylen Ellis
Draylen Ellis / TSU Tigers Athletics

Key Players

Tennessee State

  • Quarterback Draylen Ellis has thrown for 2,266 yards with 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He has entered the top 10 in career passing yards at Tennessee State, now sitting at 9th all-time with 5,383 yards. His achievement places him among TSU's historic quarterbacks, marking a significant milestone in his career.
  • Wide receiver K. Brenson leads the receiving corps with 45 catches for 694 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Southeast Missouri State

  • Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent is having a stellar season, throwing for 2,908 yards with 23 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Paxton DeLaurent has broken four Southeast Missouri single-season records in 2024.
  • Wide receiver Dorian Anderson is a key target, with 54 receptions for 753 yards and 8 touchdowns.
Jalen Rouse
Jalen Rouse / TSU Athletics

Recent Performances

SEMO has won five straight games, including a dominant 34-3 victory over Tennessee Tech on Oct. 12. Their only recent loss came against Lindenwood on Nov. 9.  

Tennessee State has also been performing well, with a notable 45-20 win over Western Illinois on Nov. 9.

Historical Context

Tennessee State has previously won two OVC football titles in 1998 and 1999 under head coach L.C. Cole. However, SEMO has been more successful recently, winning conference titles in 2010, 2019, and 2022.

Venue and Conditions

The game will occur at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, with an expected temperature of 50°F, sunny, and a 3% chance of precipitation.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football