Eric Phoenix, Elijah Williams Named 2024 MEAC Players of the Year

Two outstanding player selected as the top offensive and defensive players of the year for the conference.

MEAC Players of the Year Awards
MEAC Players of the Year Awards / Credit: MEAC
LAS VEGAS – South Carolina State quarterback Eric Phoenix and Morgan State defensive lineman Elijah Williams have been named the 2024 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year. The announcement was made during the 66th Annual National Football Foundation (NFF) Hall of Fame Press Conference, broadcast live on ESPN+.

"Congratulations to Eric and Elijah on being named the MEAC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year," said MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills. "These exceptional student-athletes have demonstrated excellence on the field and are outstanding representatives of South Carolina State University, Morgan State University, and the MEAC. It is an honor to recognize their achievements and celebrate their well-deserved accolades."

Eric Phoenix
Eric Phoenix / Credit: SCS Athleitcs

Phoenix (QB, Gr., 6-3, 210, Savannah, Ga.) delivered an outstanding performance during the 2024 season, leading the MEAC with 2,460 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. Over 10 games, he completed 170 of 261 pass attempts, achieving an impressive 65.1% completion rate. His efforts earned him three MEAC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Nationally, Phoenix stands among the elite in several key statistical categories. He ranks seventh in passing efficiency (164.2) and passing yards per completion (14.47), and 11th in total offense (2,685 yards). Additionally, he is 15th in passing yards per game (246.0) and 26th in total passing yards (2,460) and 25th in touchdown passes (20).

Eric Phoenix
Eric Phoenix / HBCU+/UEN/Stats Perform

Phoenix's leadership was pivotal in guiding the Bulldogs to the 2024 MEAC Championship and a No. 18 ranking in the final AFCA Coaches Poll of the regular season. His remarkable achievements extended beyond the conference, as he was named the inaugural HBCU+ National Player of the Year by Stats Perform and was a finalist for the prestigious Walter Payton Award, which honors the top offensive player at the Division I FCS level.

Williams (DL, Sr., 6-3, 270, Jersey City, N.J.) was named the 2024 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year after leading Morgan State to its best season in a decade. The Bears finished 3-2 in MEAC play and 6-6 overall. Williams became Morgan State's all-time leader in career sacks with 31.0 and ranked eighth nationally this season with 11.0 sacks. He also recorded 15.0 tackles for loss, placing him second in the MEAC and 20th nationally.

Elijah Williams
Elijah Williams / Credit: MEAC

This season, Williams delivered an impressive stat line with 11.0 sacks, 32 total tackles (22 solo), 15.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He recorded a season-high eight tackles against Towson and tallied seven tackles in games against Stony Brook and Norfolk State. Williams also registered two sacks in three different games (Towson, Virginia-Lynchburg, and North Carolina Central).

A First Team All-MEAC honoree, Williams was also named a finalist for the 2024 Buck Buchanan Award, presented annually by Stats Perform to the top defensive player in Division I FCS football. Over his career at Morgan State, Williams has amassed 218 total tackles, including 128 solo stops. His career-high performance came in 2023 when he recorded 12 tackles in a double-overtime game against the University of Albany.

National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame

Founded in 1947 with early leadership from General Douglas MacArthur, legendary Army coach Earl "Red" Blaik and immortal journalist Grantland Rice, The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame is a non-profit educational organization that runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people. With 120 chapters and 12,000 members nationwide, NFF programs include Football Matters®, the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, The William V. Campbell Trophy Presented by Mazda, the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments and a series of initiatives to honor the legends of the past and inspire the leaders of the future. NFF corporate partners include Catapult, Delta Air Lines, Fidelity Investments, Goodyear, Jostens, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the New York Athletic Club and the Sports Business Journal. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @NFFNetwork and learn more at footballfoundation.org.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is in its 54th year of intercollegiate competition with the 2024-25 academic school year. Located in Norfolk, Va., the MEAC is made up of eight outstanding historically black institutions across the Atlantic coastline: Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Howard University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University and South Carolina State University.

