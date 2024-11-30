Florida A&M QB Richardson Surpasses 10,000 Yards In Victory Over Alabama A&M
Rattlers quarterback Daniel Richardson marked a milestone of 10,054 passing yards and 79 passing touchdowns for his career. This season, he threw for 23 touchdowns and 2,662 yards. FAMU finished the season 7-5, 5-3 SWAC for 2nd place in the Eastern Division. it won't be the last time we see Richardson as he's set to play in the 2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.
GAME RECAP - AAMU vs. FAMU
Florida A&M held off a late Alabama A&M surge to secure a 28-20 victory at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Friday, improving their record to 7-5 (5-3).
The Rattlers started hot, scoring on their opening drive when Thad Franklin Jr. broke free for a 25-yard touchdown run just 32 seconds into the game. After Alabama A&M responded with a field goal, FAMU extended their lead on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Richardson to Koby Gross, capping a methodical 10-play, 76-yard drive.
Richardson had an efficient day, completing 19 of 26 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. The ground game was equally effective, with FAMU rushing for 232 yards on 33 carries (7.0 avg). Kelvin Dean Jr. led the way with 74 yards, while Levontai Summersett added 74 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, including a 20-yard scoring run in the second quarter that put the Rattlers up 21-6.
The FAMU defense made their presence felt, recording three sacks and forcing two interceptions. Deco Wilson led the unit with ten tackles, while Allen Smith Jr. and Davion Westmoreland each recorded sacks.
The Rattlers' final touchdown came in the third quarter on a 19-yard pass from Richardson to Quan Lee, who finished with a team-high 68 receiving yards. Though Alabama A&M mounted a fourth-quarter comeback with two touchdowns to narrow the gap, FAMU's defense held firm in the closing minutes to preserve the win.
The victory marked another strong home performance for Florida A&M, who controlled the time of possession battle and displayed a balanced offensive attack that accumulated 425 total yards. The Rattlers' defense also came up big when it mattered most, limiting Alabama A&M to just 75 yards rushing on 31 attempts.