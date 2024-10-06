Florida A&M Seizes Control In SWAC East After Defeating Alabama State At Homecoming
MONTGOMERY - We've learned that although Florida A&M is mortal, they're still the Titans of HBCU football for a reason. The Rattlers are an excellent team, well-coached, and understand how to win close games. The latter is a mark of championship-level teams. When the day doesn't go as planned, you can grit it out for the victory.
The Alabama State Homecoming game was a missed opportunity for the Hornets. Head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and his team were left disappointed as too many mistakes on offense and special teams led to their undoing against FAMU.
"It feels good to win the game, FAMU Coach James Colzie III told HBCU Legends. "Obviously, you got some things that we got to work on. Long way to go. We're wanting on the SWAC, and that's what we expected to be. But, we'll take this week off, and get ready for a really, really good Jackson State team in a couple weeks. But, we still got a long way to go, but shouldn't be happy to get the win."
Colzie kept faith in his quarterback, Daniel Richardson, and watched him overcome two interceptions to lead the Rattlers to a 28-13 victory over the Hornets. The cool and poised Richardson also posted 20 of 30 completions for 196 yards and three passing touchdowns.
Before the game, Robinson acknowledged how well Richardson played for the Rattlers and the challenge for his defense. Afterward, he said, "The quarterback was a very timely kid as he came in here. I think he had one interception on the year, then we picked him off two, maybe three times."
Coach Colzie relished in how well the FAMU defense played, especially in critical situations. "The talk all week was about Alabama State's defense. I challenged them this week. For the last couple of years, 2 or 3 years, we've had the best defense in the country. So excited about what we did. We did a good job in our situation, but, we we got to win the turnover battle for us to be successful. That's a very good football team that we just played. But again, I'm excited for the win."
Florida A&M made Alabama State one-dimensional in the passing game by limiting Zach Sims to one completion for a yard. He also tossed a momentum-shifting interception, influencing Coach Robinson to change quarterbacks.
"Well, I just thought he [Sims] didn't see that play very well, Robinson noted. "And Key, we wanted to get him in the game. I mean, he's been looking really, really good at practice. I probably wonder who is Kareem Key. And so, yeah."
Key entered the game as relative unknown because he was playing a different position for the Hornets. "I mean, everybody knows the quarterback situation. It's part of football. I haven't been in one quite like this, but it's part of football. And so, Kareem was a kid that came here from minor high school, threw for a lot of yards, went to Point College as a wide receiver, and came here as a wide receiver. When the quarterback injuries came, we moved him to quarterback. So he has only had a couple weeks at quarterback, so he doesn't know a whole lot."
Key completed 3 of 10 passes for 67 yards and an interception. He also guided the Hornets' offense on two scoring drives. Ultimately, it was tough sledding for the young signal-caller to face a tenacious Florida A&M defense. The Rattlers surrendered 68 passing yards but were tested by the State's rushing attack, allowing Jamairie Hostzclaw to gain 144 yards on 20 carries. Overall, the Hornet rushed for 229 yards and a touchdown during the loss.
Coach Colzie finds his team in the lead position of the SWAC East with just one conference win, but psychologically, the Rattlers are in control amid challenges from conference foes.
Florida A&M's offense produced 319 yards and three touchdowns, while a defensive scoop-an-score sealed Bama State's fate in the final quarter. The Rattlers' defense was equally impressive the entire afternoon in Montgomery. Should they continue to turn away threat after threat in the SWAC, FAMU will be in a prime position to repeat as the conference representatives in this year's Celebration Bowl. But. There's still Jackson State lurking and waiting at The Vet.
"We still have work to do, but one moment has been cracked! That's what we wanted to do," Coach Colzie concluded.