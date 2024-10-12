Golden Lions Roar Past Panthers For First SWAC Victory
Quarterback Mekhi Hagens and wide receiver JaVonnie Gibson proved they are a dynamic duo as the UAPB Golden Lions (2-4, 1-1 SWAC) defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-5, 1-3 SWAC), 21-17. Gibbons is a stud and star as he blazed past the Panthers' defensive backs to catch nine passes for 183 yards and a touchdown.
Hagens completed 14 of 26 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown. Running back BJ Curry added two touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 50 yards in the victory.
Prairie View A&M captured an early 2-0 lead as the UAPB punter could not corral an errant snap near the goal line for a safety. On the ensuing possession, the Panthers marched 62 yards in 7 plays as Jaden Johnson completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Ratliff.
Prairie View was leading 8-0 with 11:17 remaining in the first quarter when the Golden Lions would pounce on the Panthers' secondary. Hagens threw a beautiful bomb to JaVonnie Gibson for a 59-yard strike. UAPB edged closer, 8-7, with 3:57 left in the first quarter.
BJ Curry scored on an 8-yard touchdown run to have the Golden Lions capture the lead, 14-8. The drive lasted 4:10 minutes for eight plays and 74 yards.
The Panthers, Rodriguez Garcia, booted a 50-yard field goal as the football hit the crossbar. UAPB maintained a 14-11 advantage after PV's drive of 11 plays for 42 yards in 4:28.
Hagens used off-schedule plays to frustrate the Panthers' defense during the next possession. The signal-caller handed the football to BJ Curry, who used exceptional balance, breaking three tackles for his second touchdown. The Golden Lions expanded the lead, 21-11, with 1:20 on the scoreboard before intermission.
Jaden Johnson completed three straight passes to get the Panthers into field goal position with seven seconds left on the clock. Guillermo Rodriguez boomed a 54-yard field goal to go into halftime trailing UAPB by seven points, 21-14. The five-play, 26-yard drive ended the first-half action.
The second half was about the defensive effort from both teams. In the third quarter, Prairie View's Guillermo Rodriquez kicked his third field goal with 2:09 in the 3rd quarter, 21-17.
Neither team would score in the final quarter. Prairie View could not sustain a drive to get the Panthers within scoring position. After Coach McDowell's defense halted a Mekhi Hagens 4th down rush at the 10-yard line, Jaden Johnson would have his chance with 40 seconds remaining.
Credit the Golden Lions' defense, who, throughout the game, would bend but not break. Johnson's 4th and 15-yard pass attempt fell short as time expired. Coach Hampton's young team would notch its first SWAC conference win. The victory should be a huge confidence booster for the Golden Lions, who displayed flashes of becoming a very good team.
Bubba McDowell's Prairie View A&M team recorded their 3rd SWAC loss. They drop to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the conference. This latest defeat will likely end the Panthers' dream of repeating as the SWAC West Champs.
Jared Johnson completed 25 of 37 passes for 268 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. Trejon Spiller led the receivers with three receptions for 46 yards. Panthers running back Jaylen Lane rushed four times for 38 yards.
Pine Bluff's defense stymied PV's offense for most of the game. The Panthers penetrated the 30-yard line once. The Golden Lions had scoring drives of 86 yards, 74 yards, 75 yards, and 47 yards on the evening.
The Panthers are scheduled for a bye week in Week 8 before facing Texas A&M Commerce at home on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Golden Lions travel for a SWAC West meeting against Grambling State on Saturday, Oct. 19.