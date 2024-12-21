Grand View Wins 2024 NAIA Football National Championship After Dominating Keiser
The Grand View Vikings (14-0) showcased an outstanding performance to win the 2024 NAIA Football National Championship, decisively defeating the defending champions and top-ranked Keiser Seahawks (12-1), 35-7.
Jackson Waring's four touchdown passes were too much of the Seahawks defense. Grand View also outgained Keiser on the ground, 363 to 136 in the contest.
The championship game took place at Durham County Memorial Stadium in North Carolina, highlighting the Vikings' offensive strength and defensive skills.
Urban Edge Network streamed the football championship with 412,607 viewers.
Jackson Waring Was Highly Productive
Grand View's offense, led by quarterback Jackson Waring, was unstoppable throughout the game. Recently named the NAIA Player of the Year, Waring showcased his skills with an outstanding performance. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 132 yards and four touchdown passes in the victory.
First Half Dominance
The Vikings established their dominance early in the game, with Waring connecting with Aisea Toki for a 14-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Grand View continued to build their momentum as Waring and Toki linked up again, this time for a 22-yard touchdown.
The Vikings' aerial assault was relentless, culminating in Triston William catching a 19-yard touchdown pass from Waring just before halftime.
Keiser managed to get on the board late before halftime when quarterback Shea Spencer found Maurico Porcha for a 26-yard touchdown pass. Grand had a commanding lead with the Seahawks still trailing 21-7 at the half.
Second Half Sealed The Championship
Grand View continued to dominate in the second half. In the third quarter, Waring threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game, connecting with Corey Phillips for a 20-yard score.
The Vikings sealed the victory in the fourth quarter when running back Dalten Van Pelt scored an 11-yard rushing touchdown.
The Seahawks offense was ineffective and held scoreless.
Defensive Masterclass
Grand View's offense performed exceptionally well, but their defense was equally remarkable. They effectively neutralized Keiser's dynamic offense, which had been averaging 40.3 points per game.
The Vikings' defense, known for its excellence throughout the season by allowing only 8.5 points per game, lived up to its reputation by limiting the Seahawks to just seven points.
Historical Context
This victory marks Grand View's second NAIA National Championship, with their first won in 2013. The win also solidifies the Vikings' place in NAIA football history, as they conclude the season with a flawless 14-0 record.
For Keiser, this loss not only ends their pursuit of back-to-back championships but also stops their impressive 23-game winning streak. Despite the defeat, the Seahawks can take pride in an outstanding season that brought them to the championship game for the third consecutive year.
Looking Ahead
As the confetti settles on another thrilling NAIA football season, both Grand View and Keiser have solidified their positions as powerhouses in small college football.
The Vikings' dominant performance in the championship game serves as a fitting end to an incredible season and sets the stage for what promises to be an exciting 2025 campaign.
KEY POINTS
RED ZONE: The Vikings scored in five or six red zone trips with 24 red zone points. While the Seahawks were 0-for-3 on the afternoon.
THIRD DOWN: Grand View converted 7-of-11 third down attempts. Keiser was 1-of-13 on attempted conversions.
TIME OF POSSESSION: Grand View: 33:13, Keiser: 26:47