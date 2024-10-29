HBCU FOOBALL'S TOP 10 POWER RANKINGS: WEEK 10

HBCU Legends

HBCU Legends' top ten football team rankings ahead of Week 10.

HOUSTON - While the MEAC picture is getting clarity, the SWAC may come down to the final weeks of the 2024 season before having a true winner of both the East and West divisions.   

KEY GAMES OF THE WEEK

  1. North Carolina Central will travel to Orangeburg for a critical MEAC tilt with South Carolina State, which may give us the conference's Celebration Bowl representative.
  2. The Port City Classic will feature Alabama State against Alcorn State in a SWAC conference matchup where each team could gain ground in their division race with a win, especially the Braves. A slip-up will be a setback that neither could afford at this juncture of the season.
  3. Texas Southern is feeling slighted about being on the Florida A&M Homecoming schedule. Coach Dishman's team will be flying from H-Town to Tallahassee, hoping to serve as spoilers. The Rattlers have yet to put together a complete football game. Could Jace Wilson and the Tigers leave Bragg Stadium with the upset? We shall see.
NCCU
NCCU / Credit: NCCU Athletics

HBCU LEGENDS TOP 10 TEN POWER RANKING

1. North Carolina Central Eagles (6-2)

The Eagles are still the top-ranked HBCU football team in the country. Trei Oliver's squad prevailed in the defensive struggle with Morgan State. Will his NCCU team be healthy enough to fight the SCS Bulldogs' attempt to claim the top spot in the MEAC?

2. Jackson State Tigers (6-2)

The JSU motto should be "In Irv We Trust," and it should be for running back Irv Mulligan, who is the SWAC leading rusher with 592 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Considering he missed the season's first two games, Mulligan provides stability for TC Taylor's offense and takes the pressure off QB Jacobian Morgan.

3. South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-2)

Chennis Berry and the Bulldogs are continuing to impress with their winning record. Should SCS defeat NCCU on Halloween, it would be a remarkable feat for Berry in his first season.

4. Tennessee State Tigers (6-2)

The Tigers have maintained a solid season under head coach Eddie George. Their HBCU games are complete, and now they aim to win the OVC.

5. Florida A&M Rattlers (4-3)

Florida A&M pulled away from the Southern Jaguars last week to cash in on another conference win. Currently, the Rattlers are facing a dangerous Texas Southern team hoping to do damage on the road. The FCS Playoffs could still be in play if the Rattlers don't reach the SWAC Championship.

6. Hampton Pirates (5-3)

Hampton had a bye week but square off against Villanova this Saturday.

7. Alabama State Hornets (4-3)

The Hornets are starting their 5th-string quarterback, Kareem Keye, and moving up the power ranking. Eddie Robinson, Jr. and the Hornets won the Magic City Classic, 27-19. On Saturday, they will take on Alcorn State at Ladd-Peebles in the 2nd Annual Port City Classic. A win would

8. Southern Jaguars (4-4)

Southern rounds out the top 10, dropping two spots from last week. Their .500 record suggests they've faced some challenges but remain competitive.

9. Alcorn State (4-4)

The Braves are in a must-win scenario. A win against the Hornets and Southern losing to Alabama A&M would give Alcorn a chance to take over the No. 1 spot in the SWAC West.

10. Texas Southern (3-4)

Lurking in Houston are the Texas Southern Tigers. Cris Dishman's team returned to focus on the fundamentals and renewed their faith in quarterback Jace Wilson. Having a stable of bruising running backs to support Wilson could give FAMU fits as they struggle against strong rushing attacks.

