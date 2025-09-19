HBCU Football: Benedict Stuns Tuskegee
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Tigers exploded for 380 yards of total offense and defeated the Tuskegee Golden Tigers 45-24 Thursday night in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.
After falling behind 17-7 in the second quarter, the Tigers scored 38 unanswered points to take a 45-17 lead with 10 seconds left in the game. Tuskegee then returned the ensuing kickoff back for a 92-yard touchdown for the final score.
Benedict improves to 3-0 overall, 2-0 in the SIAC. Benedict is off to a 3-0 start for the third time in the last four years. The Tigers defeated Tuskegee for just the second time ever, but also the second time in a row. Benedict also won a prime time Thursday night televised game for the fifth straight year in a row.
Tuskegee falls to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the SIAC.
Quarterback Darius Ocean completed 19-of-29 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions and was sacked just once. Malaqhi Jones was the top target with five receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown. Jaxon Williams caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, and also had a 97-yard kickoff return, before being brought down just three yards short of an end-zone-to-end-zone return. The Tigers were unable to punch the ball in from the 3-yard line, and then missed a 20-yard field goal.
After Tuskegee took a 17-7 lead, David Smith scored on a 26-yard run in the second quarter, and Ocean completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Williams to give Benedict its first lead of the game, 21-17, with 4:35 left in the first half. Ocean completed a short two-yard pass to Jones for a touchdown with just five seconds left in the half to give Benedict a 28-17 lead at the break.
Benedict finished the game with a season-high 157 rushing yards, with Triston Morgan gaining 58 yards on 12 carries, and David Smith gaining 54 yards on six carries. Both scored one touchdown.
Defensively, Israel Nwokocha led the Tigers with eight tackles, including three tackles for loss and one sack. Cam Williams had a 33-yard interception return.
Benedict travels to take on Clark Atlanta next Saturday, September 27, at 3 p.m.
*Article originally posted by Benedict Athletics.