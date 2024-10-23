HBCU Football: BOXTOROW Week 8 Rankings, Who Came Out on Top?
The BOXTOROW HBCU Football Media Poll for Week 8 was released after showcasing the dynamic shifts in rankings among historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) football teams. These rankings reflect the teams' performances through October 19, 2024, and highlight the competitive nature of this season.
BOXTOROW TOP 10 - WEEK 8
1. North Carolina Central (5-2)
North Carolina Central has ascended to the top spot this week, moving up from second place behind Florida A&M. The team garnered 17 first-place votes, accumulating 207 points. On Saturday afternoon, Coach Trei Oliver and the Eagles rise to the top and must square off against a dangerous Morgan State team.
2. Jackson State (5-2)
Jackson State also improved its standing, moving to second place from third in the pool with three first-place votes and 185 points. The Tigers are a formidable contender in the SWAC before meeting Bethune-Cookman in Week 9.
3. Tennessee State (6-2)
Tennessee State climbed one spot to third place with a record of 6-2. They have accumulated 156 points in the poll. Coach Eddie George has achieved a winning record, and the Tigers are on a streak, showcasing their strong presence in the competition.
4. Florida A&M (3-3)
Florida A&M experienced a notable drop from first to fourth place. Despite being at the top last week, the Rattlers fell due to a solid fourth quarter by the Jackson State Tigers. FAMU has 132 points.
5. South Carolina State (4-2)
South Carolina State moved up one position to fifth with a record of 4-2 and 112 points. Can Chennis Berry and the Bulldogs continue winning before the clash with NCCU on Halloween?
6. Johnson C. Smith (7-0)
Despite maintaining an undefeated record at 7-0, Johnson C. Smith fell one spot to sixth place with 107 points. This drop might be attributed to the strength of competition above them in the rankings.
7. Hampton (4-3)
Hampton remains steady in seventh place with a record of 4-3 and 87 points. The winning keeps coming for Coach Boykin and the Pirates.
8. Southern (4-3)
Southern enters the top ten this week ranked No. 8 with a record of 4-3 and 43 points. Coach Graves and the Jags have an impressive 3-0 SWAC record, taking sole possession of first place in the Western Division.
9. Virginia Union (5-2)
Virginia Union moves up one spot to ninth place with a record of 5-2 and 39 points after a strong showing by the Panthers.
10. Alabama State (3-3)
Alabama State rounds out the top ten as the Hornets rebounded from a Homecoming loss at the hands of the Rattlers. Coach Eddie Robinson Jr and his squad are still in the SWAC East!
Teams Receiving Votes
Several teams are on the cusp of breaking into the top ten as they continue to receive votes:
- Morgan State (3-4) received 13 votes.
- Alcorn State (4-4) garnered 10 votes.
- Winston-Salem State (6-2) also received 9 votes.
- Grambling (4-3) matched Winston-Salem State with 9 votes.
- Howard (3-4) and Miles (5-2) received 7 votes.