Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    HBCU Football Final Scores in Week 12

    HBCU football scores and results from action in the SWAC, MEAC, OVC, and Big South for Week 12.
    Author:

    HBCU football scores and results from action in the SWAC, MEAC, OVC, and Big South for Week 12.

    Jackson State University QB Shedeur Sanders

    SWAC

    • Alabama A&M 52, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 24
    • Jackson State 24, Alcorn State 10
    • Alabama State 24, Texas Southern 21
    • Florida A&M 46, Bethune-Cookman 21 
    • Texas A&M 52, Prairie View A&M 3
    FAMU Coach Simmons hold Florida Classic Trophy

    Key Points:  

    1. Jackson State (SWAC East) will host Prairie View (SWAC East) in the 2021 Cricket SWAC Football Championship game on Dec. 4 in Jackson, MS.
    2. Florida A&M won the Florida Classic and await the FCS Playoffs voters for a possible at-large spot.
    3. Aqeel Glass finished his collegiate career with passing of over 12,000 yards and 100 touchdowns.  He passed for 450 yards and six touchdowns in his final game. 

    Read More

    South Carolina State

    MEAC

    • South Carolina State 31, Norfolk State 21 
    • North Carolina Central 34, Delaware State 28 (OT)
    • Howard 56, Virginia-Lynchburg 6 (Game Suspended)
    • Morgan State 28, Georgetown 21

    Key Notes:

    1. South Carolina State won the MEAC and would have been an outright win over the Spartans.
    2. Howard an VA-Lynchburg had another ugly brawl in HBCU Football.  It's the second-consecutive week that a fight ended a contest.

    BIG SOUTH

    • North Alabama 35, Hampton 27
    • Gardner-Webb 35, North Carolina A&T 27

    OVC

    • Mississippi State 55, Tennessee State 10

    TOP HBCU LEGENDS ARTICLES

    Cm9-PwPV
    Football

    HBCU Football Final Scores in the SWAC, MEAC, Big South, and OVC - Week 12

    just now
    sb-2740-1637490912image
    Football

    Jackson State and Florida A&M Hope Final Wins Have Swayed FCS Playoffs Committee

    42 minutes ago
    Screenshot_20211120-163201_Chrome
    SWAC

    Jackson State Conquers Alcorn State, Remains Unbeaten in SWAC

    12 hours ago
    20211120_131228
    SWAC

    Jackson State-Alcorn Halftime Report

    14 hours ago
    Berrycast - November 20, 2021 at 12_51
    SWAC

    Watch: Deion Sanders Firing Up His Team in Warmups vs. Alcorn

    16 hours ago
    Blow the Whistle - Spoilers Alert copy
    Podcasts

    'Blow the Whistle' Podcast: Spoiler Alerts in Week 12 | HBCU Legends

    17 hours ago
    Coach McNair vs Coach Sanders
    SWAC

    Spoiler Alerts!  Week 12 of HBCU Football

    17 hours ago
    Shaneika Dabney-Henderson, HBCU Legacy Bowl Committee Chair
    HBCU News

    HBCU Legacy Bowl Chair, Saints-Pelicans VP Shaneika Dabney-Henderson: The 'Value' of the Career Fair, HBCU Students, and Scholarships

    Nov 19, 2021