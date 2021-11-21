HBCU Football Final Scores in the SWAC, MEAC, Big South, and OVC - Week 12

Publish date:
HBCU Football Final Scores in Week 12
HBCU football scores and results from action in the SWAC, MEAC, OVC, and Big South for Week 12.
SWAC
- Alabama A&M 52, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 24
- Jackson State 24, Alcorn State 10
- Alabama State 24, Texas Southern 21
- Florida A&M 46, Bethune-Cookman 21
- Texas A&M 52, Prairie View A&M 3
Key Points:
- Jackson State (SWAC East) will host Prairie View (SWAC East) in the 2021 Cricket SWAC Football Championship game on Dec. 4 in Jackson, MS.
- Florida A&M won the Florida Classic and await the FCS Playoffs voters for a possible at-large spot.
- Aqeel Glass finished his collegiate career with passing of over 12,000 yards and 100 touchdowns. He passed for 450 yards and six touchdowns in his final game.
MEAC
- South Carolina State 31, Norfolk State 21
- North Carolina Central 34, Delaware State 28 (OT)
- Howard 56, Virginia-Lynchburg 6 (Game Suspended)
- Morgan State 28, Georgetown 21
Key Notes:
- South Carolina State won the MEAC and would have been an outright win over the Spartans.
- Howard an VA-Lynchburg had another ugly brawl in HBCU Football. It's the second-consecutive week that a fight ended a contest.
BIG SOUTH
- North Alabama 35, Hampton 27
- Gardner-Webb 35, North Carolina A&T 27
OVC
- Mississippi State 55, Tennessee State 10
