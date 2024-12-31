HBCU Football Lands NFL Stars & D2 Coaches To Shake Up The SWAC & MEAC!
HOUSTON - The "HBCU Legends," the podcast where will get into the stories, strategies, and trends shaping Historically Black Colleges and Universities sports. In today's episode, "HBCU LEGENDS - 2024 FINAL," your hosts Kyle T. Mosley and Coach Daryl Steward cover a range of transformative events and important discussions shaping the HBCU sports landscape.
From the headline-grabbing hiring of NFL standout Michael Vick as Norfolk State University's new head coach, designed to break a cycle of losing seasons, to the recruitment and transfer challenges facing programs like Southern University and Jackson State, we examine the impact of these shifts.
We'll entrench ourselves into the controversial topic of celebrity coaches and their potential to disrupt established systems, as well as the urgency for HBCUs to bolster their NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) strategies to remain competitive.
This episode also touches on the significance of fundraising, the inspiring performances by marching bands, and the anticipated changes in HBCU football moving into 2025. Furthermore, we'll pay tribute to notable recent passings, celebrate soaring accomplishments like the Texas Southern University's stellar marching band performance with Beyoncé, and highlight the influence of figures like Doug Williams in fostering HBCU talent.
Stay tuned as we explore how these developments are poised to redefine the HBCU sports scene, and set the stage for future successes.
Let's get into it!
TIME STAMP
00:00 Needs great staff, offensive coordinator, top talent.
10:05 Texas Southern alum at rival school challenges expectations.
15:08 Cash in on players' stats with Underdog app.
18:44 Michael Vick is a beneficial hire for Norfolk.
22:32 Be fair to all roles, not just football.
28:44 Budget control key for new coaches' success.
38:18 Watch out if he starts 2-0 quickly.
43:53 Celebrity coaches attract and influence players more.
46:46 Coach's loyalty questioned; doubts about unfair influence.
51:54 Bridgewater returns to NFL, Lane coach undecided.
59:51 Athletic directors prioritize money and recruiting success.
01:05:43 NIL process challenges for college football programs.
01:07:53 Establish NIL system for effective recruitment.
01:14:51 HBCU legends honors went viral nationwide.
01:22:03 Jimmy Carter and Greg Gumbel passed away.
01:27:01 Two HBCU players absent for all-star games.
01:32:53 HBC Legends celebrated 275K YouTube views annually.