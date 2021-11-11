HBCU Football Players of the Week Awards for Week 10 - SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, Big South

Publish date:
HBCU Football Players of the Week Awards - Week 10
HBCU football players were honored for the Week 10 performances in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, and Big South.
SWAC
- Co-Offensive Player of the Week: Alabama A&M WR Dee Anderson (122 yards, 3 TDs, 7 rec)
- Co-Offensive Player of the Week: Arkansas-Pine Bluff QB Skyler Perry (163 pass yards, 2 pass TDs, 146 rush yards, 2 rush TDs)
- Defensive Player of the Week: Arkansas-Pine Bluff DB Andre Fuller (1 INT, 8 PBU, 5 TAK, 1 SK)
- Specialist of the Week: Florida A&M K Jose Romo-Martinez (3/3 FG, 2/2 XP)
- Newcomer of the Week: Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders (305 pass yards, 3 pass TDs, 60% comp)
MEAC
- Offensive Player/Rookie of the Week: Norfolk State RB J.J. Davis (217 rush yards, 3 rush TDs)
- Co-Defensive Player of the Week: North Carolina Central LB Noah Rainbow-Douglas (15 TAK, 2.5 TFL, 1 SK, 1 PBU)
- Co-Defensive Player of the Week: South Carolina State LB Patrick Godbolt (9 TAK, 4 TFL, 2 SK, 1 FF)
- Co-Specialist of the Week: South Carolina State K Gavyn Zimmerman (2/2 FG)
- Offensive Lineman of the Week: Norfolk State OL Justin Redd (4 pancake BLK, 0 SK)
SIAC
- Offensive Player of the Week: Miles RB Donte Edwards (19 carries for 114 yards and 2 TDs)
- Defensive Player of the Week: Miles DL Kadarius Roberts (3 tackles (2 solo), 1 Sack, 1 QH, 1 FF, 1 FR)
- Newcomer of the Week: Miles DL Roosevelt Thompson (6 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 0.5 Sacks)
- Special Teams Player of the Week: Miles P Jay Fitch (2 punts, 52 yards per kick)
CIAA
- Quarterback of the Week: Bowie State QB Larry Williams (10 of 16 passes for 174 yards, 1 TD pass)
- Offensive Lineman of the Week: Bowie State OL Justice Davis (Helped pave the way for program-best 398 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.)
- Receiver of the Week: Chowan WR Imeek Watkins (12 receptions, 150 yards, 2 TDs)
- Running Back of the Week: Bowie State RB Calil Watkins (14 carries, 137 yards)
- Defensive Back of the Week: Winston-Salem State DB Deiontae Jones (15 tackles-8 Solo, 1 PB, 1 FF)
- Linebacker of the Week: Virginia Union LB Damontay Rhem (12 tackles, 2.5 TFL)
- Defensive Lineman of the Week: St. Augustine's DL Marcus Davis (4 tackles, 1 Sack)
- Rookie of the Week: Virginia Union RB Jada Byers (21 rushes, 114 yards, 2 TDs)
- Special Teams Player of the Week: Bowie State K/P Alen Omerhodzic (10 PAT, 1 FG, 13 Kickoffs for 756 yards, 2 TBs)
BIG SOUTH
- Big South Defensive Player of the Week: North Carolina A&T LB Jacob Roberts (11 TAK, 3.5 TFL, 3 SK)
- Big South Freshman of the Week: North Carolina A&T LB Tyquan King (15 TAK, 2 SK, 1 QBH)