HBCU Football Power Rankings - Week 9

Two significant moves towards the top of the HBCU football power rankings going into Week 9.

HOUSTON - There's still plenty of HBCU football remaining in 2024. While resting on a bye week, North Carolina Central (5-2, 1-0 MEAC) remains the top HBCU Football DI program. Next week, the Eagles will host Morgan State Bears before the Halloween night showdown with South Carolina State on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Jackson State (5-2, 3-0) is No. 2 at this point of the season. Once Coach Taylor and JSU downed FAMU, experts and pundits now believe they would win the SWAC East title. De-fanging the Rattlers, 35-21, was a remarkable victory for the Tigers. While trailing 21-20 in the fourth quarter with 3:37 remaining in the match, Florida A&M imploded.  

B.J. Washington forced a Daniel Richardson fumble, which Phillip Webb recovered for a 'scoop-and-score- of 32 yards — eventually giving the Tigers the lead and game.  

Scoring 15 points within the final minutes was too much for the Florida A&M Rattlers to overcome.  

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE RISING

South Carolina State revived a longstanding rivalry with Fort Valley State, meeting for the first time in 60 years. The Bulldogs dominated the last four meetings, and No. 5 was no different.   

Chennis Berry and his Dawgz are rising in this week's ranking following defeating VSU, 30-3, in Orangeburg.  

TENNESSEE STATE KEEPS WINNING

Saturday's game for the Howard Bison was expected to be filled with thrills and excitement, but the Tennessee State had other plans. The Tigers spoiled the Bison's 100th Homecoming festivities with a 27-14 drubbing to climb over .500 at 5-4 on the season.   TSU amassed over 400 yards of offense on the afternoon.

MORE OF THE TOP TEAMS

Florida A&M falls three spots to No. 5. Southern (4-3, 3-0 SWAC), Hampton (4-3), Alabama State (3-3, 2-1 SWAC), Alcorn State (3-3, 3-1 SWAC), and Morgan State (3-4, 0-0 MEAC) cap off the Top 10 in HBCU Football DI Power Rankings ahead of Week 9.

SWAC

  • Mississippi Valley vs UAPB
  • Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman
  • Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Prairie View A&M
  • Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M
  • Southern vs. Florida A&M
  • Grambling State vs. Texas Southern

MEAC

  • Howard vs. Norfolk State
  • Delaware State vs. South Carolina State
  • Morgan State vs. North Carolina Central

